Tragedy as Promising Ajax Star Tragically Dies in Car Crash with His Brother

Dutch giants Ajax have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising striker Noah Gesser. Gesser is understood to have lost his life when he was involved in a car crash with his older brother.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Ajax in a statement via their website with the club describing the news as "terrible."

Gesser was due to be promoted to Ajax's Under-17 team having impressed while turning out for the Under-16 team. Photo: Twitter/@Football Tweet.

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The 16-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening," the statement said.

"Noah Gesser was born on February 27, 2005, in IJsselstein. He has played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker joined Ajax from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he was set to play for Ajax U17," the club added.

Mirror UK reports the unfortunate incident happened in Ijsseslstein, Utrecht, while the pair were travelling along United Nations Road.

According to the publication, the two met their deaths when they collided head-on with a taxi, whose driver escaped the crash unharmed.

Gesser, who was aged just 16 had been with Ajax since 2018 and was set to be promoted to the Under-17 team in the upcoming season.

The teenage sensation was described as a highly-promising prospect and had previously attracted interest from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord.

He scored an impressive 13 goals in just six appearances for Ajax Under-16 last term to lay his marker for promotion within the youth ranks.

