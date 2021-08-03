Televangelist Benny Hinn has caused much controversy during his years of "Miracle Crusades". Claiming to possess the healing powers of the Lord, Benny Hinn's Ministries have returned to the spotlight during yet another federal investigation lead by the IRS. The plot thickens as victims come out through the woodwork, and Briefly.co.za has more details about this pastor's contentious story and his rise to financial success.

Benny Hinn does not hide his lavish lifestyle while in Los Angeles, 2017. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Televangelism became popular in the 1980s, which involves using media platforms such as radio and television to spread Christian philosophies. One could do this evangelism on a purely communicative and educational basis or according to the Prosperity Gospel.

The Prosperity Gospel is an aberrant branch of Christianity that promotes tithing with the promise of reward - the more you give, the more God will bless your life financially. This ideology, combined with the growing popularity of televangelism can become a slippery slope to navigate. Benny Hinn's Ministries have found themselves, repeatedly, wondering along such a slope.

Faith healer Benny Hinn during his Miracle Crusade at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, 2003. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Benny Hinn's profile and bio

Full Name: Toufik Benedictus Hinn

Toufik Benedictus Hinn Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 3 December 1952

3 December 1952 Benny Hinn's age: 68 in 2021

68 in 2021 Zodiac: Saggitarius

Saggitarius Place of birth: Jaffa, Israel

Jaffa, Israel Current residence: Orange County, California

Orange County, California Nationality: Israeli-Canadian

Israeli-Canadian Ethnicity: Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: White

White Height: 1.85m

1.85m Siblings: William, Sam, Henry, Rose, Chris, Michael

William, Sam, Henry, Rose, Chris, Michael Benny Hinn's wife: Suzanne

Suzanne Benny Hinn's Children: Jessica, Josh, Hannah, Natasha

Jessica, Josh, Hannah, Natasha School: Georges Vanier Secondary School (non-graduate)

Georges Vanier Secondary School (non-graduate) Occupation: Televangelist and missionary work

Televangelist and missionary work Instagram: @pastorbennyhinn

@pastorbennyhinn Twitter: @BennyPersonal

@BennyPersonal Followers: 754k

754k Facebook: Benny Hinn Ministries

Benny Hinn Ministries E-mail: inforequest@imail.bennyhinn.org

inforequest@imail.bennyhinn.org Website: www.bennyhinn.org

Benny Hinn waves his coat about; proclaiming people cured of their ailments.Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What is Benny Hinn's nationality?

Born in the Israeli city of Jaffa (now Tel Aviv), Hinn came from a family that had settled as Greek immigrants in Palestine. He was raised by his Greek father and an Armenian mother within the traditional Orthodox Catholic Church.

In 1968, following the end of the Arab-Israeli War, the family moved to Toronto, Canada. Although he did not make it to graduation, Hinn attended the Georges Vanier Secondary School. The recently born-again Christian left for the States in 1972.

Does Benny Hinn have a church?

It all began in 1974, young Toufik, stating he saw a vision of:

"people falling into a roaring inferno and heard the words:"If you do not preach, every soul that falls will be your responsibility."

Hinn was just 22 when he claims this happened, which motivated him to take up preaching. He had converted to Pentecostalism, and by 1983, he had founded the Orlando Christian Center. Within five years, Hinn had evolved into a televangelist, creating the show "This is your day", one of the most popular Christian shows viewed worldwide today.

In 1999, he moved with his family to Grapevine, Texas, where he started the World Healing Center Church, and within a year, Hinn had an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Benny Hinn's divorce with his wife, Suzanne, who apparently left in 2010 concerning adultery claims, did not last long. However, by 2013, they had reunited, and they remain married to this day.

It can cost a pretty penny for an "Appointment with God" Photo: @BennyHinnMinistries

Source: Facebook

What is Benny Hinn's net worth?

This pastor's net worth is approximately $75 million, although Benny Hinn's Ministries is estimated to collect around $120 million annually. In addition, his Californian home is said to be worth over $8.5 million.

What happened with Benny Hinn?

The system that this televangelist has in place is relatively straightforward: monetary offerings are made towards Benny Hinn's Ministry, and rewards will miraculously come your way. Thus, donations are given to "purchase" miracles, and Benny Hinn's Ministries receive tens of millions of dollars annually.

This televangelist organisation has evaded the IRS for so long because it is registered as a church and is therefore exempt from income tax. However, Hinn's extravagant lifestyle could not go unnoticed, and the ministry was placed under federal investigation from 2007-2011 by Senator Chuck Grassely's. Although there were no definitive findings, his Texan headquarters were again raided in 2017 regarding fraud and tax evasion claims.

There has been no official confirmation from the IRS as to whether this investigation is still ongoing.

At 9 years old, William Vandenkolk was promised a cure to his blindness during a public broadcast. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

One of the televangelist's victims made a public statement in 2017. William Vandenkolk heard of Benny Hinn's prayer requests and begged for help, who proceeded to "cure" the boy of blindness.

When it didn't work, the young boy felt rejected from the promised love of God. Not only was his heart broken, but the money raised for Vandenkolk by the "Miracle Crusaders" was never handed over.

Pastor Steve Brock led by Benny Hinn on a mission to pray for peace and promote tourism. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Benny Hinn's 2021 "Miracle Crusades" are currently underway in Jerusalem. Crowds flock towards the man who claims the "healing power of God," giving their hopes and dreams to the Prosperity Gospel. Benny Hinn's sermons have been heard for over 45 years by millions of people worldwide, and his popularity is still growing. Despite the controversy, Hinn continues to have many faithful followers.

Source: Briefly.co.za