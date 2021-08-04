Mariam Khan Reporting Live StarPlus: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Mariam Khan Reporting Live is a popular Indian television show that aired on Hotstar and StarPlus. The Majid-Azam-produced series premiered in May 2018 and ran until January 2019. Which actors and actresses made up the cast of Mariam Khan Reporting Live?

The Indian soapie is about the life of Mariam Khan. Photo: @Mariam Khan - Reporting LIVE

Source: Facebook

Find out all Mariam Khan Reporting Live cast names below.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live: cast names

Here is a list of the real names of the cast members of Marian Khan Reporting Live:

Main cast members

The main cast members in the Star Plus series Mariam Khan Reporting Live are:

Deshna Duggad as Young Mariam Shahbaz Khan

Mahima Makwana as Mariam Shahbaz / Mariam Fawad Ashraf alias Manjeet Kaur

Ashar Khan as Young Fawad Wasim Ashraf

Param Singh as Fawad Wasim Ashraf

Avinash Mishra/Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Zain Wasim Ashraf

Sheena Bajaj as Meher Majaaz / Meher Zain Ashraf

Paras Kalnawat as Rehaan Sarfaraz Thakur

Priyanka Kandwal as Mahira Majaaz / Mahira Zain Ashraf / Mahira Rehaan Thakur

The story of a young girl who idolizes her uncle and foster father, Majaaz. Photo: @Mariam Khan - Reporting LIVE

Source: Facebook

Recurring cast members

Khalid Siddiqui as Majaaz Aijaaz

Rukhsar Rehman as Madeeha Gafoor Ashraf / Madeeha Majaaz

Anju Mahendru as Pilgrim Anjum Ibrahim

Sagar Saini as Wasim Gafoor Ashraf

S. M. Zaheer as Nawaz Ali and Nawab Aijaaz Ali

Neeta Mohindra

Heena Rajput as Ayesha Aijaaz

Lubna Salim as Rifat Wasim Ashraf

Vinod Kapoor as Sarfaraz Thakur

Gauransh Sharma as Akshay Agarwal

Shefali Rana as Asha Banerjee

Kimmy Kaur as Pakistani Humdum

Ashutosh Priyadarshi as Sub Inspector Armaan Siddiqui

Honey Kamboj as Farhan Hassan

Lavina Tandon as Aarshifa Haider

Rajesh Singh as Ballu

Mansi Sharma as Pakistani Aayat Aijaaz / Aayat Shahbaz

Atharva Phadnis as Lalwish "Lallu" Kirloskar

Aarna Bhadoriya as Lakshmi Narayan Gupta

The cast of the Indian soapie. Photo: @Mariam Khan - Reporting LIVE

Source: Facebook

Synopsis

Mariam Khan Reporting Live episode 1 reveals to the audience the story of Mariam Khan, an imaginative kid who has dreams of becoming a reporter. Mariam loves her uncle and foster father, Majaaz, who is a journalist. Things take a surprising turn when Majaaz is accused of terrorism and shot dead.

10 years later, Mariam changes her name to Manjeet Kaur and moves to Amritsar and starts working as a cab driver, where she discovers some shocking truths about her family - like the fact that her family is actually alive and that her house did not actually burn down.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live: all episodes

How many episodes are in Mariam Khan Reporting Live? The show had 177 episodes in total.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live: last episode

The last episode of the show aired on 11 January 2019.

What is the real name of Mariam Khan Reporting Live?

The actress who plays the main role is Mahima Makwana

Who is Rehaan Thakur in Mariam Khan Reporting Live?

Paras Kalnawat plays Rehaan Thakur in Mariam Khan Reporting Live. The actor left the show saying,

Time to bid a final goodbye...Today is the last day I am shooting as Reyhan for Mariam Khan- Reporting Live. Many of you might know the reason of me saying goodbye to the show. Sometimes things doesnt work as planned. Being in the show the entire cast and crew of the show became like a family to me. Goodbye always hurts...I m gonna miss them all...I m going to miss all the kids whom i met on the show who are so well mannered and caring...

Where is Mariam Khan from?

She is from Bhopal. She later moves to Amritsar and starts working as a cab driver.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for September 2021

Read all about what will happen in the show in September 2021. Will Mariam return to India? Find out.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live is the story of a young girl who has everything taken away from her when her uncle dies. The series follows the life of Mariam who learns some shocking truths about her family.

