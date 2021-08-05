A teenager, Mikky Banty, has said that his clients are always amazed whenever he wants to work on their faces

Mikky Banty revealed that he fell in love with makeup because his mother often does it in his presence

The 14-year-old said despite his relative skill in the field, he still goes for extra lessons to improve his craft

A 14-year-old boy, Izobo Michael, popularly known as Mikky Banty has spoken about his makeup business.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, he said that his friends tease him. According to the 14-year-old, they say he is in a women'.

How I fell in love with makeup

Banty said he got introduced to the work by his mother. Whenever she did it, it always got his attention.

He stated that it was hard not to love makeup because he sees it every time around him. He said the work allows him to show his artistic talent.

My first-time customers are often shocked

Banty revealed that before he went into makeup, he was good with drawing. On how his customers perceive him, he added they are shocked whenever they see a small boy is about to work on their faces.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

gladdolakaiks said:

"Wow!!!! you are So Blessed! Well done Mikky."

sweetvineland_benin said:

"I smiled all through, well done dear."

doyin_hd said:

"The gift of a man will make way for him, well done."

temilagos said:

"His voice and smile compliment each other so well. Blessings to the young chap!"

Another brilliant makeup artist

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a makeup artist, Anjolaoluwa, got the attention of many after she used cosmetics to achieve great art on her face.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 13, the lady shared two photos that showed water being poured from a held jug into a cup drawn on her face.

To make the work more picturesque, the lady added a yellow label teabag for a great effect. Everything seemed so real.

Source: Briefly.co.za