Siya Kolisi Speaks on the Challenges Springboks Faced in the Lions Series

Captain Siya Kolisi says that the Springboks faced lots of difficult challenges during their Lions Test series

The final game was won by South Africa and the rugby team fought a hard fight to secure the victory that was needed

The Springbok camp had a few Covid-19 challenges but managed to recover on time to win the trophy in the end

Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, reflected on the huge hurdles his team faced in securing a historical series victory over the British & Irish Lions.

By defeating the Lions 19-16 in the deciding test, his squad cemented their place in the pantheon of great Springbok sides while also reaping the benefits of world champions.

Siya Kolisi reflected on the challenges the squad faced leading up to the Lions series.

Source: Getty Images

With little time to prepare and positive Covid-19 cases within their ranks, the Springboks kept their focus on things that they could control and it was clear that they would not blame the virus if they fell short, according to SowetanLIVE.

"We decided though that there will be no excuses – people would not accept that anyway. We knew if we step onto the field‚ we needed to be ready to play‚” said Kolisi.

“This group had so many challenges‚ with our first proper training just before the first Test," said Kolisi as quoted by TimesLIVE.

After Handre Pollard's three missed kicks, the most important decision was to bring Mornè Steyn onto the field. With less than two minutes to go, Steyn had two successful attempts, the second effectively securing the victory.

The Boks clawed and battered their way back into the game after the Lions dominated the opening half.

