Boss Lady Teaches Millionaire Executive a Lesson, SA Applauds Her

A South African businesswoman is being praised for her professionalism after dealing with a rude client who happens to be a millionaire

Lushia van Buuren took to LinkedIn to share a story of a disgruntled client; she says the guy called her office but he was not professional enough to her receptionist

Van Buuren detailed the story on social media and many people are praising her for keeping a cool and professional manner

Lushia Van Buuren is a principled businesswoman and took to LinkedIn to share an inspiring story of how she taught a millionaire a simple lesson. Van Buuren says she received a call from a rude and disgruntled businessman who didn’t treat her receptionist professionally.

The outspoken woman is now receiving all the praise for being calm and open with the millionaire. According to the post, Van Buuren says the man decided to hang up after she explained their processes. Briefly News looks at the reactions to the woman’s post.

Boss lady Lushia Van Burren is praised online. Image: @Lushia Van Buuren /LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The post reads:

“A phone call just left me speechless now. On a whole Friday with a long weekend ahead. An R3 million-plus executive who is struggling since going into entrepreneurship was so rude to my receptionist and demanded to speak to someone who can deal with C Suite level applicants.

"When the call came through to me, I couldn't get a single word in because it was all about me, me, I, I and how great I am. How many awards I won, my academic history... me, me, me, me. It was quite exhausting honestly. I was being spoken at - these calls are usually conversations.

" 'I am ready to go back into a JSE or Multinational corporation since my business is not doing so well due to Covid19.' So I thought - Well, let's just do the maths - If we successfully place an R3 mil candidate, that's our profit for 3 months, so yes, I would love to place you - So I respond - "You sound phenomenal! We do however have an SOP which each and every job seeker must follow. This person felt that they were better than the 'std candidate' and didn't like the idea of going through our SOP.”

@Veli Ngwenya said:

“He must be going through a lot. The unemployment experience is the toughest journey one can easily embark on. I really feel his pain, honestly.”

@Lloyd Lopes said:

“Perhaps demanding an SOP works for candidates that are in high supply and low demand. If I asked software developers I was interested in to follow the one they would also have hung up the phone.”

@Thabane Ngubane said:

“That’s true. We need to follow a process, no one is above the law. When you go to the mall to buy food, you will need to follow the instructions in a line of people to pay.”

@Nikki Quinn said:

“This type of behaviour drives me crazy! It’s unfortunate that you can’t call him back to give advice, but he might not take it anyway. He should read Patrick Lencioni’s ideal team player……sounds like he is a little too hungry.”

