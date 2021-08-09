Orlando Pirates fans still haven't seen the best of Thulani Hlatshwayo at the club and are getting impatient with his progress

Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says that Tyson will improve next season and it's only a matter of time

Tyson is a highly-rated defender who has captained Bafana Bafana and football fans have been expecting more

Fans should expect to see a better Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo in the forthcoming season, according to Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Hlatshwayo joined the Soweto giants from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits at the start of last season but his first season was marred by a series of defensive errors and mistakes.

Mandla Ncikazi says that Thulani Hlatshwayo will return to his good form, all in good time. Image: Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

In good news for Buccaneers fans, Ncikazi has promised – and warned – that the 31-year-old defender will return much better than he was last season.

“Wait for it, if we don’t go 10 games without a changed Tyson, phone me and I owe you something. But I can guarantee you, we will see a different Tyson," said Ncikazi, according to iDiskiTimes.

“But I can guarantee you, we will see a different Tyson. We spoke. We spoke about a lot of things, about the team, his individual performances, where he wants to get this season, what he wants to achieve."

Hlatshwayo has also admitted that he hasn't been happy with his performances since joining Orlando Pirates. On Saturday, 14 August, Orlando Pirates will take on Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Khama Billiat says he wants to improve for Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has opened up about his career at Kaizer Chiefs and believes that he should be doing much better at the Soweto club.

According to Billiat, his performances with the club are not good enough and he wants to do much better. In 2018, the Zimbabwean attacker signed Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns, ending a five-year relationship with his former club.

He appeared in 99 games for Masandawana, scoring 39 goals. Billiat has since made 84 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs and has scored 16 goals, something he is not very impressed with according to Goal.

