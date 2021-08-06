Since joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2018, Khama Billiat has only scored 16 goals and he is disappointed with his return

The Zimbabwean attacker says that he strives to do much better for the club and play some more crucial games

Billiat was injured for most of last season, missing out on a lot and he wants to come back to make a difference

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has opened up about his career at Kaizer Chiefs and believes that he should be doing much better at the Soweto club. According to Billiat, his performances with the club are not good enough and he wants to do much better.

In 2018, the Zimbabwean attacker signed Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns, ending a five-year relationship with his former club. He appeared in 99 games for Masandawana, scoring 39 goals.

Khama Billiat thinks that he can do much better in Kaizer Chiefs colours. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

Billiat has since made 84 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs and has scored 16 goals, something he is not very impressed with according to Goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"My performance; I am that one person that is never satisfied with my current performance, ever since I joined the club. I always want to do better," said Billiat to iDiskiTimes.

The seasoned attacker has set a goal for himself to play as many games for Chiefs as possible. He's also urged his teammates to evaluate their contributions to the squad before the new season begins.

"We need to work towards that and it’s going to need a lot of work, it’s not going to be easy. Individually, you have to look at yourself and how much are you contributing to the team," said Billiat.

Stuart Baxter gives an update on Khama Billiat's injury

Briefly News previously reported that Stuart Baxter has been really careful with Khama Billiat and doesn't want to cause discomfort to his injury.

Billiat was substituted in the second half of the Carling Black Label Cup and came off with a niggle, causing fans to worry about his health.

After the match ended goalless after 90 minutes, the 30-year-old Zimbabwean striker began cramping and was forced to leave the field. Amakhosi went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

According to The South African, Khama Billiat missed a total of 26 matches in all competitions due to injury in the 2020/21 season, and Amakhosi fans were naturally anxious that he had relapsed.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za