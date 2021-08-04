Stuart Baxter Gives an Update on Khama Billiat's Injury, Slow Progress

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has reassured the fans that Khama Billiat just needs some more time with his injury

The Zimbabwean attacker came on for Amakhosi during the Carling Black Label Cup but had to go off after cramping

Baxter says that Billiat will be okay, but he just needs to be careful with him because he still needs some healing

Stuart Baxter has been really careful with Kham Billiat and doesn't want to cause discomfort to his injury. Billiat was substituted in the second half of the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs and came off with a niggle, causing fans to worry about his health.

After the match ended goalless after 90 minutes, the 30-year-old Zimbabwean striker began cramping and was forced to leave the field. Amakhosi went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

Stuart Baxter says that he doesn't want to push Khama Billiat too hard. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

According to The South African, Khama Billiat missed a total of 26 matches in all competitions due to injury in the 2020/21 season, and Amakhosi fans were naturally anxious that he had relapsed.

Baxter said after the game that his best player would not be gone for long.

“Khama was a precaution, you know Khama has been out for a long time,” said Baxter.

“He started cramping badly, which was an indication that fatigue was setting in, and we didn’t want the hamstring to go or the groin to pop so we took him out," he said.

On the weekend of Saturday, 14 August and Sunday, 15 August, Kaizer Chiefs will play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals according to a press release from the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs' total market value has been released

Briefly News previously reported that after a disappointing run in the DStv Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs decided to do the work and sign more players. The club has signed a total of 10 players in the off season and have shown that they really mean business this time around.

Amakhosi has Itumeleng Khune, Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat on their books, as well as Keagan Dolly, the league's highest-paid player. Some of the league's best names are among the 38 players in the current roster, which has an average age of 27.

According to a report by The South African, Kaizer Chiefs' squad is worth R315 million. The club has also recruited some big-name players who have potential, such as Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

