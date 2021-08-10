Romelu Lukaku Spotted Holding Chelsea Shirt Ahead of Move to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku is set to pen a five-year deal with Chelsea worth £195 000-a-week after tax

Lukaku was recently seen holding what appeared like a Chelsea shirt after having his medical

This will be the Belgian's second stint with the Blues having previously spent three years with them

Romelu Lukaku's stunning return to Stamford Bridge appears to be inching closer after he was spotted holding what looked like a Chelsea shirt.

Briefly News understands the Inter Milan forward's move back to the Premier League is imminent having already had his medicals.

While the deal has not been confirmed, it appears as though Lukaku cannot wait to Don the blue colours once again, according to Metro UK.

In a video posted on Twitter by FC Inter News reporter Egle Patane, Lukaku appeared to be holding a Chelsea shirt after his medical in Milan.

Reports indicate Lukaku's move to west London would have been completed days back, but Inter delayed the transfer as they wanted to secure a replacement first before allowing him to depart.

However, having reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma for Edin Dzeko, it is now a matter of time before Lukaku seals a move away.

It is understood Chelsea were hoping to announce Lukaku in time for their Super Cup meeting with Villarreal set for Wednesday, 11 August, but will now have to wait a little longer.

This will be Lukaku's second stint at Stamford Bridge, having had a frustrating one between 2011 and 2014. At the time, he was afforded just 15 appearances before he switched to Everton and later Manchester United.

The 28-year-old signed for Inter in 2019, helping the Italian club end Juve's dominance as they lifted the Serie A title. It is understood he will pen a five-year deal with Chelsea which will see him pocket wages in the region of £195 000-a-week after tax.

