A man who works as a security guard has lamented on social media the disrespect that is directed at people who work menial jobs

The experience has spurred the user, @Spenza_Rapati to make the decision to go back to school to study further

The tweet garnered a flurry of reactions from other social media users, several sharing their own experiences around security guards in public spaces

A South African man who earns a living as a security guard took social media to make known his decision to go back to school.

Twitter user, @Spenza_Rapati, said the move is owing to the apparent disrespect that he receives from people because of the job that he does.

A security guard took social media to make known his decision to go back to school due to the disrespect he experiences from people. Image: @Spenza_Rapati.

@Spenza_Rapati's experience is not a unique one, however, as many in his position have echoed the same sentiment. Security guards, like cleaners, cashiers, gardeners and domestic workers, are regarded as menial workers in South Africa.

Undesirable salary grades partly to blame

The salaries this group of workers earn is often not sustainable and leaves them struggling to make ends meet. This, among others, can be seen as one of the reasons why people who work in these jobs feel looked down upon by others who lead more privileged lives.

The social media user posted a picture of touch-screen kiosks at a McDonald's restaurant.

In the tweet, @Spenza_Rapati takes a jibe at patrons, shooting them down for having an unsavoury attitude towards security workers at public places only to need assistance from them a short while later.

He tweeted:

"People will pass security at the door without even greeting, [then the machine shows them flames and then they call same security.]"

Saffas share own experiences as they react to tweet

The tweet garnered a flurry of reactions from other social media users, several sharing their own experiences around security guards in public spaces.

@Mnqobinzima said:

"Greeting for what? Do you know the attitude of those guys?"

@Mma_Kamohelo reacted:

"That's why I greet them and the car guards because if the car can't start, I call them."

@koena_danny joked:

"My friend used this machine and he ended up buying us Happy Meals."

@AliegHappie relayed:

"Bayi underminer kakhulu (people just undermine) security."

Lady who lost job due to Covid 19 works as security guard despite studying for master's

In other interesting news, Briefly News reported previously that a Nigerian lady who lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic has said there was no other option left than to become a contract security guard.

The lady identified as Judith Alexander is a graduate of Mass Communication who is currently doing her masters at the University of Lagos. Speaking with Briefly News, Judith said her former company laid off some staff in 2019 and she was part of those affected.

The young lady, who got her first degree from the University of Jos, said she never envisaged that she would become a security guard.

