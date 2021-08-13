Young Girl Wins R1m SUV, Donates It to Struggling Single Mothers at a Shelter

A 13-year-old girl, Erin Bryness, donated a brand new SUV she won in a raffle to a charity housing single mothers in Washington, USA

In a viral video online, the young girl assists mothers to babysit as pressmen spoke to her about her win

Erin's mother said that it was her daughter's own decision to pursue the heartwarming charitable act, for which she is in full support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 13-year-old teenager, Erin Bryness, has what it means to have a heart of gold. The teenager has been saving waste bottles and cans so that she can exchange them for $200 that she planned giving it out to charity.

In her spare time, she would help mothers who had babies out of wedlock and single to babysit them. Erin used her $200 to buy 60 raffle tickets, according to Understanding Compassion.

A teenager who won an SUV worth $70 000 (about R1 million) had no second thoughts about giving the car to charity. Image: Understanding Compassion.

Source: UGC

During fundraising, one of her tickets emerged as the one that won an SUV worth $70 000 (about R1 million). She had no second thoughts about giving the car to the Joseph's House shelter located in Washington, USA

Her decision came at a time when her family of four could have used the vehicle for their convenience. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Joseph’s House is very important to me. They need the money more than I do. And if you saw those babies, you would have done the same thing.”

Erin’s mother said she cannot do anything about what her daughter did because it is her decision. She said:

“We never dreamed in a million years that Erin would win.”

Watch her YouTube video below:

Thoughtful teenager surprises ailing mother with new car

In another touching story, Briefly News reported previously that a 13-year-old boy, William Preston, did not like the way his mother was going through life's tough challenges as a single mother of three.

As a way to help his mother, William got a job as a land mower as part of a plan to get his mother a vehicle.

When the teen came home one day and told his mother that he had got her a car, the woman laughed it off and said:

"Ya, right!"

William replied:

“No mum, I’m serious, I bought you a car. Come on, we have to go.”

The mother stated that when he said that, she had mixed emotions of confusion and doubt as she asked him where to.

Source: Briefly.co.za