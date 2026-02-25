The US Supreme Court ruling overturning United States President Donald Trump will not affect all South African firms exporting to the US

This is according to Dr. Kenneth Creamer from the School of Economics and Finance at Wits University

Creamer spoke to Briefly News after the ruling was made, which was followed by a reduction of the tariffs to 15%

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, analysed policy changes and economic development at Vutivi Business News for three years.

Dr. Kenneth Creamer weighed in on the impact of Donald Trump's tariffs on South Africa. Image: Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Although the United States Supreme Court ruled that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs weren’t unlawful, this would not have an impact on some South African businesses. This was according to Dr. Kenneth Creamer from the School of Economics and Finance at Wits University, who spoke to Briefly News on 25 February 2026.

Creamer pointed out that there was no lawful basis for a large number of the US tariffs, which had the potential to benefit some South African exporters. He pointed out that it was because certain firms in the country, which faced a 30% tariff, will now see US consumers paying 15% tariff. This was after Trump announced a 15% tariff after the US court ruling.

Supreme Court ruling’s impact on SA businesses

Despite the reduced tariff, Creamer noted that other South African firms will not see a change, as the tariffs United States citizens pay for their exports were set up under different rules, which meant that they were not affected by the court ruling.

Creamer highlighted the importance of the US as a trade partner and noted the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

“The US continues to be an important trading partner for South Africa. If South Africa continues to be included in the preferential access to the US market offered by the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, awaiting US approval, this will also be beneficial to some South African firms and for exporters in many other African countries,” he told Briefly News.

Donald Trump responded to the US Supreme Court's decision with more tariffs. Image: Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How did Trump react to the Supreme Court ruling?

Donald Trump was fuming after the Supreme Court ruled on 20 February 2026. The Court ruled that Trump exceeded powers by imposing tariffs without Congress’s approval. He noted that the ruling was a disgrace and announced a global tariff under Section 122 and emphasized that the tariffs remained in place. He later announced that the tariffs would be 15%.

