Studies are currently being conducted to figure out if the Covid-19 vaccines are safe for use in children under the age of 18 years old

The Department of Health's Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp revealed that there is ongoing research and studies about the above

Currently, the vaccine will not be administered to anyone under the age of 18 in South Africa until the studies have been completed

The Department of Health recently revealed that children will only receive their Covid-19 vaccine when evidence comes forth that it is safe for them to get it. At the moment, if an individual is under 18 years old they will not be administered the vaccine.

Children under the age of 18 will not receive the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa until studies have been conducted. Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Studies are currently underway regarding the above and the department stated that once this has been concluded the vaccination rollout programme will be expanded. The department's Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp stated that the vaccines are not yet registered for use in under 18s.

According to EWN, Dr Crisp stated that studies are being conducted by the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and manufacturers of the jab.

Dr Crisp went on to explain that when there is clear evidence and the implications of the vaccine are understood, he is certain that the age for the registration of the vaccine will change. When this happens, the age range will be shifted to 12 to 18 as this is the category being looked at, according to SowetanLIVE.

South African heart surgeon has criticised for making anti-vax video

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a South African heart surgeon who has a number of accolades under her belt has come under fire on social media about her views on the coronavirus vaccine. Vosloo performed her first heart surgery at the age of 33 and is also the first woman in South Africa to meet the requirements to qualify as a heart surgeon.

However, her successes are not what people are talking about.

According to TimesLIVE, a video of Vosloo advising people not to take the Covid-19 vaccine has been circulated on social media. In the video, Vosloo can be seen telling people that the vaccine was much more dangerous than coronavirus itself.

Vosloo further declares that the vaccination's composition is a closely guarded secret, much like Kentucky Fried Chicken herbs, despite this information being public knowledge. Vosloo stated that in addition to death, the vaccine can cause a number of long-term complications such as heart damage, infertility as well as neurological complications.

