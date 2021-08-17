A hilarious picture of a 'remote handover ceremony' that took place in one family's home has Mzansi in stitches on social media

This is as the start of the new football season in England took off on Saturday, 14 August, much to the excitement of football lovers

Plenty of football-mad Saffas jumped in to partake in the celebrations with a string of hilarious reactions to the tweet

Mzansi social media followers were left needing a gag recently after breaking out in laughter over a picture that emerged online showing the frenzied football celebrations in one home.

It shows the 'remote handover ceremony' that was in order in the lounge area of the home, confirming the inevitable – the start of the new football season in England, which took off on Saturday, 14 August.

Mzansi social media followers broke out in laughter over a picture that emerged online showing the frantic football celebrations in one home. Image: @phalanndwa6/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

This was more than enough reason needed for the raucous by the men in the family of seven, a father and his three sons.

The mother and two daughters could only look on with folded arms and their best poker faces; taking in the dramatic scenes unravelling before them.

The three women could clearly not be bothered by all the football madness as they stayed in plain clothing.

@phalanndwa6 tweeted the picture with the caption:

"Remote handover ceremony, the league is back."

The picture was liked an impressive 16 000 times, retweeted close to 4 000 times and attracted nearly 400 comments as noisy Saffas jumped in to partake in the celebrations.

Football crazy Mzansi fans cause raucous

Many of the reactions that flooded in were downright hilarious, to say the least.

@ChubbyMauke said:

"Man's got to kick out his son. Everyone is a Liverpool supporter except the one. My house my rules: If you're old enough to support another team under my roof, you're old enough to get your own house."

@PhokaTSV shared:

"I told my wife and kids that football is back and their response was, 'can't you record or catch-up or something?'"

@moloto_makgabo pronounced:

"Football is life, beke le beke, soapies gang rest rest. Now it's our time."

@callmeMendoza added:

"I’m the only one that watches football in my family. So, I don’t drag remote with anyone, I just wear my jersey and walk down to the viewing centre jeje."

@olutobi_joshua wrote:

"Plot twist: the ladies aren't sad because football would limit their time of seeing their favourite shows, they're actually unhappy because they support Arsenal."

Hilarious mom makes joke about not wanting her kids, Mzansi can't deal

In other hilarious news, Briefly News previously reported that a South African mother recently joked about giving up the job of parenting for life.

In a funny thread online, the young mother joked that she and her hubby had made the decision not to have kids and in a bizarre twist, they were delivering the news to the children later that same day.

"My husband and I decided we don't want children. We will be telling them tonight," she wrote hilariously.

Mzansi could not deal with how hilarious the thread was with other social media users soon in the comment section sharing their thoughts on the joys and the hardships of being a parent.

