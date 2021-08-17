A video making the rounds on the internet has shown the sweet moment a man stunned his mother with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

The son led the unsuspecting woman to the point where the whip was parked and announced that it belonged to her

The overwhelmed mother first broke into a baby-like blush, smiled and followed it up with heartfelt prayers for the son

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man left his mum acting like a kid after he treated her to a pleasant surprise. This is as the son gifted his mother a new car.

The surprised mother blushed like a baby Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaloadedotng

Source: UGC

A video capturing the adorable moment was shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng. In the video, the man carrying a kid led the mother to the spot where the whip was parked and revealed that the car before them belonged to her.

Stunned, the woman burst into a baby-like blush that was quickly followed with a smile. She then held the son close and showered him prayers while appreciating his kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A repost of the video by @mufasatundeednut got many talking.

@yetundebakare said:

"Momma prayers is everything see me blushing God bless him abundantly."

@nkechiblessikngsunday wrote:

"God bless him,na the only Jazz wey you need be this..Taking care of home."

@beckway_light_solutions reacted:

"As una dey remember mum make una sef dey remember them dad o..cos I go dey that position one day."

@lulsmooth remarked:

"My mother will ask first where did you get the money but she will still collect oh, forget it even you that brought the car for her won’t even drive it.in her voice do you want to spoil the car, you will break the glass, the car is not for children like you."

Loving son gifts mum G-Wagon

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young billionaire had bought a G-Wagon for his mum.

As if that wasn’t enough, the purchase of the brand new ride for his mother came just two weeks after he bought himself a 2021 Lamborghini Urus.

Taking to his social media page, the man identified as Chico shared the great news of his mother’s gift and fans couldn’t help but gush over it.

The young billionaire shared a video of the draped G Wagon on his page after its arrival in the country. The video also captured the interior of the car showing that it was indeed brand new considering the plastic wraps and cartons all over it.

Source: Briefly.co.za