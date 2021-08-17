Yaya Mavundla is proud to be part of an empowering exhibition that is currently being held at the Constitution Hill’s Women’s Jail

Yaya hopes to create awareness for black trans women through this exhibition and to start a general conversation regarding the inclusivity of women

Speaking to Yaya, Briefly News got some inside info on the exhibition and her thoughts on being an openly black trans woman in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Yaya Mavundla has had the privilege of being a part of a powerful exhibition in celebration of Women’s Month. The stunning transgender activist is proud to be part of this influential movement.

Yaya Mavundla is hosting a powerful exhibition titled 'Woman' at the Constitution Hill’s Women’s Jail, which opened on Saturday, 14 August 2021. Image: @yayarsa.

Source: Instagram

Miss SA top 30 finalist Lehlogonolo Machaba and Tholang Motsumi have joined Yaya in this empowering experience, as reported by Sowetan LIVE.

A powerful exhibition titled Woman opened on Saturday, 14 August 2021 at the Constitution Hill’s Women’s Jail. The exhibition is presented and curated by transgender activist Yaya.

Yaya wants to create a conversation of inclusivity, showcasing different layers of women, a conversation of gender politics and identity, redefine being a woman and validate transgender women as women in a form of art, on their own terms, through this display, as reported by The South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News had the honour of speaking to Yaya about not only the exhibition but being a black transgender woman in Mzansi. This is what she had to say:

Q: Why do you feel Constitution Hill's Women's Jail was the perfect place for this powerful exhibition?

"Looking at the history of Constitution Hill and Women's Jail, it was totally fitting to have an exhibition that speaks to gender politics featuring black transgender women in that space. It means even those who want to erase our existence, they are left with no choice but notice that we exist and our lives matter too."

Q: What do you feel makes it harder being a black transgender woman in South Africa as opposed to another country (the USA for example)?

"Black transgender women in SA are always overlooked, never given same and equal opportunities as other women, we are faced with a lot of issues in government spaces such as health, police, education, etc, where trans lives are muted."

Q: If you could give one piece of advice to someone who is struggling to accept that someone they love and care for is transgender, what would it be?

"I would say this is not for them to accept the person but to understand them and let them live their lives in their own terms the way they see it fit, just like they have been afforded the same opportunity."

Yaya Mavundla bags awesome reality TV deal

Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla has secured the bag and will star on a brand-new TV show called Becoming, reported Briefly News.

The 32-year-old is known for her activism work through transgender visibility and as a Mzansi Queer Festival organiser. She will be inviting viewers into her home to zoom into her transitioning journey.

Yaya will open up more than her home on the show and will let Mzansi experience some deeply personal moments, including the search for her mother, who she never got the opportunity to meet, and she will open up about the dynamics of dating as a transgender woman.

This 13-part reality show will, without judgement, delve deeper into the psyche of being a transgender person, as well as the barriers they need to overcome in order to live as their true selves.

"When I first received a phone call from Mam Basetsana Khumalo to be part of this show, I was in disbelief,” said Yaya.

Source: Briefly.co.za