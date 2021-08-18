Haibo: Car Speedometer reads 260km/h, Crash Takes Place Just Moments Before

A few snaps of a local motorist clocking 260km/h are causing a stir on social media

It seems a really bad accident took place just minutes before snaps of the speedometer were taken at the scene

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on what most feel was a completely unnecessary accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pics of a seriously bad accident are making the rounds on social media as it seems one motorist involved in the crash was clocking 260km/h. An unidentified bystander took snaps at the scene of the accident.

A motorist has clocked 260km/h on a local road. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @kulanicool shared the images.

"Yeses," he simply captioned the post along with a shocked face.

He also shared images from the accident scene. The entire side of a VW Polo appears to have been severely damaged in the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a second snap, one person holds the car's broken speedometer in their hands. The clock suggests the car was travelling at a whopping 260km/h.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the news. While some felt that it was irresponsible for anyone to be driving at such incredible speeds, others were sure that the speed reading was super incorrect.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Seeing such accidents I'm having second thoughts of owning a car..."

@FutureUncleBae said:

"Once you go above 160, just know that you have no value for your life."

@ThunderBird2Sik said:

"Been driving since 17 and have never been in an accident being hella cautious and focused on the road. Yea I'm an expert driver too but you gotta respect the road, yourself and the car."

@RealChestro said:

"Does the speedometer actually record the speed when a car crashed? At 260, the damage would have been far worse, I think."

@therealngisi said:

"Do you guys think he made it?"

@MrPro_ducer said:

"The driver is the problem. Clocking 120 is scary as hell in a Polo. Imagine doing 260 in a GTI. Maigot people wanna die. A small little mistake and you GONE."

27 People killed near Butterworth, East London in horror Eastern Cape bus crash

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that at least 27 people are presumed to be dead following a horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Briefly News understands that a baby boy is among the dead. A spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Unathi Binqose confirmed that the death toll is likely higher as more people were trapped inside the overturned bus.

According to an earlier News24 report, first responders, including search and rescue personnel, traffic officers, firefighters and paramedics, are attending to the wreckage. The accident happened in a section of the N2 notorious for accidents.

However, DispatchLIVE reported that details were still sketchy while the efforts by emergency personnel continue.

Binqose said the driver, who is believed to have lost control of the passenger bus before it plunged 200 metres down a steep embankment, died in the crash. He said:

"He lost control just before he could cross the river on the last curve."

The long-distance bus was travelling from Cape Town. Health facilities and more emergency services from the surrounding area and beyond have rushed in to help assess the extent of the injuries to the survivors.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed that it would work with the bus company, DMJ Transport, to establish a support centre for the concerned relatives of those who may have been on the bus.

Source: Briefly.co.za