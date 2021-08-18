Covid19 Update: Over 10k Daily Cases and 553 New Deaths Recorded Says NICD

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 77 993 with 553 new deaths reported, but the Department of Health stated these were not only from the last 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 10 685 in a day, as was recorded for Tuesday, 17 August by the NICD

126 434 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, making the total amount of jabs given out in the country 9 753 138

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 77 993 with 553 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 10 685 in a single day on Tuesday, 17 August; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 624 254. At the time of the report by the NICD, 15 685 889 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

Covid-19 numbers are on the rise after the looting and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Around 126 434 vaccines were administered in the last day, making the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country 9 753 138.

A report by NICD revealed that there has been a 20.4% positivity rate due to the rate at which the virus is spreading. As of 17 August, Gauteng recorded 890 969 cases which were followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 435 035. These are the two provinces that were plagued with violent protests and looting.

According to EWN, most of the new Covid-19 infections came from the Western Cape. This accounted for 26% while KZN accounted for 21%. Limpopo is the province with the lowest number of daily cases with the percentage sitting at 2%.

KwaZulu-Natal officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Health Department in KwaZulu-Natal is worried about the increase in the number of daily Covid-19 infections within the province. Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday that the province has officially entered the third wave.

Zikalala blamed the significant surge in infections on the recent civil unrest. Zikalala was quoted speaking about how the rise in infections is due to the large gatherings which came with the violent looting that recently beset the province.

According to reports by News24, in the last week, KZN experienced a 31% rise in infections. Hospitalisation due to the Covid-19 virus increased by 16%. Head of the Health Department in KZN Sandile Tshabalala told eNCA that the health system is prepared. He explained that hospitals may be able to take more patients in.

