Kylian Mbappe has told his PSG teammates that he would love to play alongside Lionel Messi in their attack

Several reports have linked the 22-year-old to Real Madrid with one year left on his current deal at Parc des Princes

The France international could line up alongside Messi and Neymar in PSG's Ligue 1 encounter away to Brest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kylian Mbappe has told his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates that he will not be leaving the club this summer, according to AS.

The France international, who has refused to sign a new deal with the Parc des Princes outfit, has had a change of heart about playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe has told his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates that he will not be leaving the club this summer. Image: Baptiste Fernandez.

Source: UGC

The 22-year-old still has a year left in his contract and he has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And it is understood the Parisians would let him go as they plan to bring Cristiano Ronaldo in the future which would not cost them a penny as his contract runs out next year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nasser Al-Khelaifi's take on Mbappe

According to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe is said to be very happy with Messi joining him at the club,

"Our talks with Kylian and his family are private. Kylian is very happy with Messi’s arrival. There are no problems. Mbappe wants a great team, he has everything to stay here, there is no excuse to leave."

PSG's season so far

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to set up his attack with the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi when they travel to Brest for a Ligue 1 encounter.

PSG have secured two wins in their opening two matches against Troyes and Strasbourg in the new season, scoring six but conceding three in the process.

Formidable PSG attacking partnership

In related news, Briefly News reported earlier that Messi and Mbappe are looking forward to creating a formidable partnership when they both enter the pitch wearing the colours of PSG.

Both players excited fans on the training ground as the Frenchman combined with the Argentine to produce a classy finish.

Despite being a training ground strike, fans watching outside of the pitch caught a glimpse of what the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was bringing to the table.

PSG then released a video of the action that went down in training for fans all over the world to affirm that the Argentine still got magic in his leg legs.

Source: Briefly.co.za