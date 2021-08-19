Arsenal are moving towards setting a Premier League transfer record as they look to outspend all other clubs this summer

The North Londoners have already completed the signings of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares for £76m

Mikel Arteta is now edging closer to completing a £53m move for Odegaard and Ramsdale meaning they would have spent £129m at the end of the transfer window

Arsenal could become the biggest spenders in this transfer window once they complete the signings of two more players this summer.

The Gunners already landed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal valued at around £50 million after Euro 2020 Championship.

They have now shifted their focus to ensure they seal a permanent deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard who spent last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard during one of Real Madrid's training sessions at Valdebebas training ground in July. Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Also, they are eyeing a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as they hope to compete for silverware this season.

The North Londoners have also secured the services of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga who joined them from Anderlecht, while Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares came in from Benfica.

The Mirror however estimated that the Gunners have already spent £76 million and the figures are expected to rise once they complete the signings of their remaining targets this window.

How much will Odegaard and Ramsdale cost Arsenal?

Sources claim Ramsdale and Odegaard would cost Arsenal £53 million including add ons when they complete their moves to the London club - and this would take their overall spending to £129 million this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's men kicked off their 2021-22 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Brentford over the weekend and they face a much more difficult task against Chelsea in their next game.

