Sizwe Dhlomo announced an addition to his massive herd. Image: sizwedhlomo

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo is over the moon following a significant addition to his massive herd of cattle.

Sizwe Dhlomo previously left South Africans in awe after showing off his massive herd of cattle. The Kaya FM host, who often flaunts his massive wealth, sparked a flurry of reactions after giving an update regarding his herd of cattle.

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrates addition to his massive herd of cattle

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X (Twitter) account and shared that his herd of cattle had grown amidst the foot and mouth disease outbreak in South Africa. Dhlomo shared that one of his cows gave birth to a bull calf on Wednesday evening, 18 February. He also shared the symbolic name he had given the bull calf. The post was captioned:

“In the midst of a Foot & Mouth Disease outbreak, the Lord blessed me with a bull calf last night. 🙏🏽 I shall name him ‘Nsimbi’.”

Sizwe Dhlomo shared a video of the bull calf with his mother. Watch the video of the bull calf below:

SA reacts as Sizwe Dhlomo welcomes latest addition to his herd

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Fellow cattle ranchers shared their experiences and asked for advice from Sizwe Dhlomo.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nathi_mtambo said:

“Great news👏, last month lightning took a bred heifer from me🤦🏾‍♂️. It was the sixth cow being struck by lightning in like two and a half months, from the family's herd.”

@muzi2104 joked:

“Why are you giving him the name of a soccer player? You must be anticipating that he'll play for Orlando Pirates one day, ne?”

@tebogstaT said:

“Congratulations on your new baby.”

@Stanely_ai remarked:

“Indeed, this is a blessing. Thank the Lord and your ancestors for providing for you even during these trying times.”

@_So_Be_It__ recounted:

“My colleague from KZN (Phongolo) took leave a few weeks back and told us that his cows had swollen legs. I thought the dude was lying. Nsimbi looking healthy ♥️”

@therealestnomsa shared:

“My 7-year-old loves cows, I’m going to show him uncle Sizwe from play dough has cows😂😂He calls your show play dough by the way.”

@sosoalivee asked:

“What is it that you don't have? Anyone under my comment shouldn't say umntana cos that is some stale news.”

@MoMoloi asked:

“Beautiful 🙏🏾. May I ask which vaccines you use and what you feed?”

Mzansi reacted as Sizwe Dhlomo welcomed a new calf. Image: sizwedhlomo

