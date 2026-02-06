On Thursday, 5 February 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo shared a video from his ranch flaunting his large herd of cattle on X (Twitter)

Dhlomo opened up about his present and past business ventures, while denying one business he isn't invested in

He also revealed the one popular person who owns more cattle than him when some asked him to donate to their political party

Sizwe Dhlomo flaunted a large herd of cattle on his ranch.

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo left South Africans in awe after flaunting his massive wealth. The outspoken TV and radio personality showed his followers that he not only has millions in his bank account but also an impressive net worth.

Despite being touted as South Africa's richest broadcaster, Sizwe Dhlomo has kept his massive wealth under wraps. Once in a while, he gives his followers a glimpse of just how rich he is with his social media posts.

Sizwe Dhlomo flaunts massive herd of cattle

On Thursday, 5 February 2026, Dhlomo did just that when he shared a video from his ranch, which he previously showed off on his socials.

This time, instead of just showing off the land, Sizwe Dhlomo showed off his massive herd of cattle on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Meanwhile… back at the ranch…”

See the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo reveals one business he doesn't do

The video sparked speculation on Sizwe Dhlomo’s source of wealth, with one user, @SandileCharles3, saying:

“Dude has serious capital, in Witbank he has tenders, and construction businesses I'm not even mentioning properties 😭😭😭”

Sizwe Dhlomo swiftly responded, denying that he is a tenderpreneur. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“I don’t do tenders, so that part isn’t true.”

What does Sizwe Dhlomo do with his massive herd of cattle?

Sizwe Dhlomo took time to interact with his followers in the comments, answering any questions they had regarding his large herd of cattle.

He revealed that his herd consists of Boran cattle and that he no longer keeps Nguni cattle.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared why he keeps such a large herd of cattle after a user with the handle @vuyo____ asked:

“Do you also participate in auctions where they buy bulls for R1.5 million, Sizwe?”

In response, Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he does not buy bulls, although he sells cattle at auctions. The post was captioned:

“Nah, not those ones, but I do sell at auctions, yes.”

When a social media user asked if they could buy two cattle from Sizwe Dhlomo, the Kaya FM presenter responded with a price for two male cattle and a female, saying:

“Give me R 170k”

Another user, @ndgwah, asked whether Sizwe Dhlomo has a butchery. The post was captioned:

“Wow, do you have butchery or something 🤔”

Sizwe Dhlomo shared that he no longer operates a butchery, although he owned one at the age of 22. The post was captioned:

“Nah, not anymore, but I had one when I was 22. One of the first businesses I ever bought, actually.”

Sizwe Dhlomo alleged that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema owns more cattle after @ACMlamleli asked him to donate to the party farm. The request read:

“Can you donate 3 cows to the EFF farm Dinangwe?”

Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“Do you know how many cows @Julius_S_Malema has? Even more than me!”

Sizwe Dhlomo opened up about his businesses after flaunting a massive herd of cattle. Image: kayaon959

Source: Instagram

