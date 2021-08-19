Power utility Eskom issued a warning that load-shedding would be implemented at short notice

The rotational power cuts are reportedly due to a severely strained power grid due to the loss of four generating units

The embattled utility again appealed to the public to lessen electricity usage as the network was under severe pressure

Eskom issued its latest warning citing it is likely to implement rotational power cuts on Thursday.

This is reportedly due to a severely strained power grid. In a statement widely circulated on social media, the embattled utility again appealed to the public to lessen electricity usage and said the network was under severe pressure.

Eskom issued its latest warning citing it is likely to implement rotational power cuts. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Bloomberg.

Eskom said the loss of four generating units since Thursday morning is to blame for the strain. According to a TimesLIVE report, if implemented, the rotational power cuts are likely to take place in the evening.

Four power stations affected

“The Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba power stations each experienced a unit that tripped. Unit at Lethabo is offline to repair a boiler tube leak," read the power generator's statement.

Per EWN, Eskom said the system was performing relatively well but, a further loss of generation capacity would see the rotational power cuts occurring between 6 pm and 9 pm on Thursday.

"While the system is performing acceptably well, with no power cuts being implemented, a further loss of generation capacity would force Eskom to implement load-shedding at short notice to protect the integrity of the system."

Breakdowns, planned maintenance affecting capacity

The breakdowns reported by Eskom have reportedly totalled 13 557MW, while planned maintenance meant 4 074MW of capacity was unavailable.

The statement continued:

"Eskom is attempting to return most of the units, starting tonight. The utility has not implemented load-shedding since Tuesday, 22 July, due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet.

"Eskom urges the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to ease the pressure on the system."

