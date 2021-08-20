Female Surgeon Proves Misogynistic Man Wrong, Calmly Shuts Down Sexist Comments

A highly skilled female surgeon has social media buzzing after shutting down some majorly sexist comments

According to one man, women seem to lack the necessary attributes needed to balance a happy home and work-life

Locals took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the controversial man's opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A brilliant female surgeon has shut down some seriously sexist comments after heading online to flaunt her amazing life. According to a previous post, one man believes it is impossible for women to pursue a successful career and maintain a happy family life.

A female surgeon has calmly shut down a misogynistic man who claims that women cannot have a healthy work/home balance. Images: @Cmfundisi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, @hibsumra shared the triggering post that got everyone talking. The female health professional had been advised not to pursue a career in surgery by a male colleague who believed it was absolutely impossible for women to do it all while maintaining a happy marriage and home life.

@Cmfundisi was definitely not here for all the unsolicited misogyny and clapped back with a few snaps that proved him wrong.

"Tell him we can do all these things when and if we want to!!" she captioned the inspiring photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the pics, the doc can be seen enjoying a day out hiking with her family and later appears to be performing some seriously complicated surgery.

Female medical professionals headed to the comments section with a few clap-backs of their own. Check out some of the interesting reactions below:

@sudhapjay said:

"Ah yes there's nothing quite like mediocre men giving unsolicited advice on things they know nothing about. You can throw that free advice out immediately. It's not worth any of your precious time or energy."

@TWorrest said:

"11 years of marriage and 7 years of surgical training. I got him a 'Doctor's Husband' shirt."

@hibsumra said:

"YES! Thank you for sharing."

@WendelynOslock said:

"As someone with happy kids and a loving husband (who’s also an intern), I can say this is FALSE. I’m loving my personal and professional life as a surgery intern. Even the days I’m home late my kids run to see me smiling with hugs to share."

@ope_pa said:

"We most certainly do NOT claim him."

@DoctorVenni_MD said:

"The success of marriage and children is not necessarily dependent on your choice of speciality. It is dependent on who you are with and how you work it out as a team!"

If he baths 3 times a day, don’t marry him; real men don’t like it, lady says

In more news about opinionated people, Briefly News previously reported that a Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne is making waves on social media with a tweet that has gotten the full support of some men.

In the tweet the comedienne with Twitter handle, @heiressjacinta is seen giving her fellow ladies advice on the kind of men they need not consider as marriage material.

She advised ladies not to marry men who shower three times daily. The comedienne added that real men do not like bathing.

A publication by Harvard medical school seemed to be in agreement with the lady particularly about how needless it is to bathe three times in general. According to the article, a daily shower may actually be bad for a person's health.

Bathing frequently would result in dry skin which may allow bacteria and allergens to breach the barrier the skin is expected to provide results in skin infection.

Also, antibacterial soaps according to the write-up can kill off normal bacteria, in that, it would upset the microorganism balance of the skin and encourage the emergence of less friendly ones, resistant to antibiotics.

Finally, the immune system requires a certain amount of stimulation by normal microorganisms and dirt in order to produce protective antibodies.

Source: Briefly.co.za