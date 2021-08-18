A beautiful comedienne has recently sent out advice to ladies which has gotten many talking on social media

In her Twitter post, she advised ladies to decline marriage proposals from men who bathe three times per day

A publication by Harvard Medical School also appeared to be in agreement with the beautiful young lady's opinion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne is making waves on social media with a tweet that has gotten the full support of some men.

In the tweet the comedienne with Twitter handle, @heiressjacinta is seen giving her fellow ladies advice on the kind of men they need not consider as marriage materials.

She advised ladies not to marry men who shower three times daily.

If he baths three times a day, don’t marry him. Real men don’t like bathing Source: shutterstock, @heiressjacinta

Source: UGC

The comedienne added that real men do not like bathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A publication by Harvard medical school seemed to be in agreement with the lady particularly about how needless it is to bathe three times in general.

According to the article, a daily shower may actually be bad for an individual's health.

Some of the reasons that were given

Bathing frequently would result in dry skin which may allow bacteria and allergens to breach the barrier the skin is expected to provide results in skin infection.

Also, antibacterial soaps according to the write-up can kill off normal bacteria, in that, it would upset the microorganism balance of the skin and encourage the emergence of less friendly ones, resistant to antibiotics.

Finally, the immune system requires a certain amount of stimulation by normal microorganisms and dirt in order to produce protective antibodies.

@heiressjacinta probably had these reasons in mind or it was just one of her jokes.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported a Ghanaian lady has made many proud as she is spotted in a video helping her boyfriend sell coconut by the roadside.

In an interview on a Youtube channel called 'De God Son TV', the lady whose name was not disclosed said her only intention is to help the man she's with.

When asked if other men convince her to be with them, she affirmed, yes and added that constant comments about her being too beautiful to be with a poor man, come in.

Source: Briefly.co.za