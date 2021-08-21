Stunning Model With Radiant Skin Wows Mzansi: #VitiligoBeauty

A local model living with vitiligo has Mzansi captivated by her beauty

The young lady is definitely advocating for #bodypositivity and is encouraging South Africans simply by being comfortable in her own skin

Inspired locals headed to the comments section to swoon over the other-worldly beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A seriously stunning lady with vitiligo has the internet in a frenzy after sharing a few pics of herself. The ethereal beauty is actually a #bodypositive model and is definitely encouraging South Africans to embrace everything 'different' about themselves.

This model's #vitiligobeauty has Mzansi dazzled. Images: @TshegoLM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @TshegoLM shared the pretty pictures of herself.

"Here's a smile for a happy weekend #Vitiligobeauty," she cheerily captioned the post.

It seems the model is super confident in her unique skin.Tshego is shutting down all the nay-sayers by simply embracing all her difference and South Africans were really feeling the #godessenergy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the positive comments from social media users.

@CB_Nkwana said:

"You are beautiful."

@Tiisetso_Feeli said:

"Watseba gore o montle?"

@ofentse_khiba said:

"You are so beautiful Tshego keep smiling and be bold "Yes Girl"

@ralphydolphy said:

"Ke kopa phone number."

Beautiful girl with albinism has Mzansi mesmerised: "She's a gem"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a stunningly beautiful little girl has wowed the world with her beauty. The unidentified but ever-so angelic girl appears to have albinism and her milky features are definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Diegochuene shared a snap of the rare beauty.

"Hit like if you agree she's beautiful," she simply captioned the post.

Although only one image was shared, it's clear the girl is beautiful from all angles. Her big blonde afro and striking blue eyes certainly look like they belong to a fairytale princess.

Locals headed to the comments section and shared their surprised reactions to the super captivating young lady. Many agreed she was a gem and probably had a heart of gold beneath that pretty exterior.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@RyanKuhlmey said:

"Of course she is gorgeous .. not just on the outside.. this is one of our beautiful uncorrupted youth.. full of life full of hope full of dreams...May you shine as bright as the stars."

@MotsepeAlicia said:

"She’s a gem."

@lee_lethabo1 said:

"Very beautiful."

@MotauTiego said:

"Work of art #God showing off!"

Patrick Moganedi said:

"Marvellous."

Source: Briefly.co.za