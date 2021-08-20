Beautiful Girl With Albinism Has Mzansi Mesmerised: “She’s a Gem”

A very beautiful little girl has captivated South Africans with her unique features

The young lady has albinism, which many social media users feel only adds to her distinctive beuty

Mzansi headed to the comments section and were absolutely gushing over the little girl

A stunningly beautiful little girl has wowed the world with her beauty. The unidentified but ever-so angelic girl appears to have albinism and her milky features are definitely eye-catching.

A beautiful girl with albinism has South Africans awe-struck. Image: @Diegochuene/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Diegochuene shared a snap of the rare beauty.

"Hit like if you agree she's beautiful," she simply captioned the post.

Although only one image was shared, it's clear the girl is beautiful from all angles. Her big blonde afro and striking blue eyes certainly look like they belong to a fairytale princess.

Locals headed to the comments section and shared their surprised reactions to the super captivating young lady. Many agreed she was a gem and probably had a heart of gold beneath that pretty exterior.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@RyanKuhlmey said:

"Of course she is gorgeous .. not just on the outside.. this is one of our beautiful uncorrupted youth.. full of life full of hope full of dreams...May you shine as bright as the stars."

@MotsepeAlicia said:

"She’s a gem."

@lee_lethabo1 said:

"Very beautiful."

@MotauTiego said:

"Work of art #God showing off!"

Patrick Moganedi said:

"Marvellous."

Abushe: The boy, 14, with adorable natural blue eyes everyone is talking about

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Abushe became a cynosure of all eyes in his community and is fast becoming an internet sensation after he was discovered to have naturally blue eyes.

Travelnoire reports that the 14-year-old was listed as one of the 88 people who possess the most beautiful eyes in the world.

Boy with natural blue eyes said some people thought he was cursed

His parents had thought he was blind

When Abushe who hails from Jinka, located in Southern Ethiopia was born, his parents thought he was blind.

The parents however had a change of view after seeing his uniqueness and described it as a gift from God.

He left home because of bullies

Abushe said he is however bullied for his blue eyes. Speaking with a photographer and content creator Cle Hunnighan who travelled to Ethiopia to see him, the young lad stated that children in his community refuse to play with him.

They would taunt him to fix his eyes and this resulted in him leaving home and residing on the streets and engaging in fights.

In his words:

"When I was born, they thought I was blind. When they realized I could see, some people called me cursed and a lot of the children in my village refused to play with me.

"They used to warn me “you need to fix your eyes” I left home and lived on the streets and got into a lot of fights..."

One of the fights had left him with a scar above his right eye.

Abushe's blue eyes are a medical condition

Abushe's blue eyes is a rare medical condition called Waardenburg syndrome that affects an estimated 1 in 40,000 people, according to the United States National Library of Medicine as cited by Rare Disease Journal.

It is a condition where the melanin gene mutation affecting the pigment in the development of eye colour.

Source: Briefly.co.za