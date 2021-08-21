Springboks Maintain Global Domination After Demolishing Argentina 29-10

The Springboks have convincingly beaten Argentina in their second clash of 2021

The Argentinians did not give up and managed to score a try in the dying seconds of the game

However, it was not enough, the Springboks had dominated the game and managed to capitalise on every advantage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Springboks maintained their position as the worlds best rugby team after convincingly beating Argentina 29-10.

The game was decidedly one-sided with the Springboks controlling the game. The Springboks managed to score two tries and a series of penalty kicks.

The Springboks beat Argentina maintaining their reputation as rugby champions. Photo credit: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

Argentina managed to score a solitary try in the dying seconds of the game, a testament to their determination not to give up.

South Africans took to social media to celebrate the amazing success of the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@kwets11:

"This is actually not a good game for us, at all I feel like against tougher opposition this would've been our ass today. #RSAvARG."

@PabiJustHuman:

"Another win in Gqeberha! We fought hard and that's what matters #StrongerTogether."

@MatthewsJohann:

"#Argentina thank you for wanting to play #Rugby... anywhere...you guys are highly respected in #Rugby and #World."

@o_Chantelle_o:

"Also, I feel bad for Argentina, but they keep making dirty tackles and playing the man off the ball, so actually, they can suck it. #RSAvARG."

@paulmwatson

"Oh Argentina, that was your try! Great play and then in the heat of it he passes to Am a meter from the line Man facepalming #RSAvARG."

Transformed Springboks beat Argentina in impressive style

The Springboks beat Argentina 32-12 following an action-packed game that saw both sides field young talented players.

The Los Pumas looked dangerous and showed some promising backline moves but were ultimately no match for the green machine.

The Springboks dominated the scrums, line-outs and aerial game. With a combination of penalties and tries deciding the victory.

The Argentinians were unable to cross the try line and had to rely on penalties to keep themselves in the game.

Exclusive: Former Lions centre now Wits coach backs Boks in Rugby Championship

The Springboks' recent 2-1 series win against the British & Irish Lions has been a confidence booster as their mantle as Rugby World Cup champions was given a thorough examination.

The Boks will now turn their attention to the Rugby Championship with the first of two matches against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha starting on Saturday, 14 August.

With less than 24 hours to kick-off, former Transvaal senior rugby player for the Golden Lions of the late 90s and early 2000s, Hugo van As, who now plies his trade as the head coach of FNB Wits in the Varsity Cup, has expressed strong confidence in captain Siya Kolisi and his troops.

"Obviously, winning the series is very big for SA, an unbelievable performance against very difficult opponents and against a quality side," said van As in his sit-down with Briefly News.

Source: Briefly.co.za