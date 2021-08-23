A very short video has shown some beautiful ladies in a frenzy to pick money sprayed at a party

One of the guests had her wig pulled off in the melee as many others tried to get her pickings from her

People who commented on the video said that there is nothing wrong with the way they struggled for the free money

A short video shared by @instablog9ja has shown some beautiful ladies shunning self-pride as they rushed to pick up money sprayed at a house party.

Throwing all caution to the wind, the ladies never minded that some of their wigs could be off in the process of struggling to catch the raining notes.

People said the country is indeed hard. Photo source: @instablog9ja

A guy who was captured during the melee stood on a platform as he watched the ladies vying for pickings.

The video has generated many reactions among people on social media as many said the ladies showed their true selves when faced with money.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with over 40,000 likes.

Briefly NEws compiled some of the reactions below:

ayanfe_rabbi said:

"Forget slay Queen, if na me I go pick am too..."

mary_robert5221 said:

"I’m not your type, I’m not your type. See them."

boluwatifelicia said:

"You no see the guy wey wear yellow also, na only slay queen you see."

khingfavy said:

"That one even pull wig."

sharon_jasmyne said:

"Ahbeg country hard make Una gimme location to park my own."

ceeoladot_cm said:

"When you miss oba, another little chance for them."

Graduates sprayed with money

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a viral video shared showed graduating students of Coal City University, Enugu in a frenzy as money rained on them.

In the clip that has stirred massive comments from Nigerians, the students struggled to pick as many of the notes as they could. A student in a green cloth and a bag strapped across his shoulder could be seen throwing money in the air.

He created a big environment of frenzy as his colleagues called his name and hailed him to high heavens.

