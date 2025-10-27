The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has returned to the Gqeberha High Court, seeking clarification from Judge Irma Schoeman

This follows Judge Irma Schoeman's ruling in April 2025 to acquit televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co - accused

In July 2025, the NPA requested clarification on the judge’s factual findings in the case, but the request was dismissed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has returned to the Gqeberha High Court on Monday, 27 October 2025, seeking clarification from Judge Irma Schoeman on her April 2025 ruling that acquitted televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The State said that it requires these clarifications before filing an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did the NPA say?

The State said that it requires these clarifications before filing an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal, while the defence argues that the judgment is final. This follows the court's earlier dismissal of the NPA's motion, which ruled that the prosecutors were not entitled to request clarification.

The eight-year-long trial came under scrutiny after Judge Schoeman made it clear that the contributing factors to acquitting Omotoso and his co-accused were prosecutorial misconduct and the incompetence of the cross-examination of Omotoso. In May 2025, the Department of Home Affairs requested the East London High Court deport Omotoso.

Omotoso returned to Nigeria

Schoeman requested that the NPA and the defence come before her in court to argue what they want clarification on. On 22 July 2025, the bid was thrown out of court with the judge stating that the NPA is not entitled to clarification.

The acquittal of the three accused on all 32 charges drew widespread criticism after Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that, although she did not necessarily accept the accused’s version of events, the State had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Timothy Omotoso has since voluntarily returned to Nigeria.

The eight-year-long trial came under scrutiny after Judge Schoeman made it clear that the contributing factors to acquitting Omotoso. Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about Timothy Omotoso

South Africans were displeased by the National Prosecuting Authority's announcement that the State will appeal the acquittal of pastor timothy Omotoso, who was found not guilty of rape in April 2025. The NPA posted a statement on two months after Omotoso, and his co-accused were acquitted by the Gqeberha High Court on 2 April 2025. The NPA said that the Gqeberha High Court will hear the first part of the appeal process.

Hours after televangelist Tim Omotoso was arrested on 10 May 2025, the Department of Home Affairs declared him an illegal resident in the country. The Department released a statement and confirmed that Omotoso was arrested following an operation. The statement added that Home Affairs Minister Leon Scheiber rejected Omotoso's application to overturn an earlier decision the department made to declare him an illegal resident of the country.

The congregation of Jesus Dominion International (JDI) erupted in jubilation following the release of their founder, Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who was acquitted of all charges after an eight-year legal ordeal.

Tim Omotoso welcomed back to Nigeria

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Omotoso was given a warm welcome after he landed in Nigeria in May 2025. Omotoso was deported from South Africa after an eight-year trial.

In a video posted on TikTok, members of his congregation cheer him on as he walks through the church.

Source: Briefly News