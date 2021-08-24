President Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media to congratulate the SA U/20 champions who took part in Nairobi

The relay team ended up winning gold and also broke the World Record in the championships making Mzansi proud

Mzansi social media users joined the president in congratulating the team and hope to see more of their work

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the men's national 4x100m relay team on their gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, over the weekend, setting a new world record.

The South African team of Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane, and Benjamin Richardson won the final in 38.51 seconds, breaking the previous world record of 38.62 established by the USA in the Pan American Championships in Costa Rica in July 2019.

Ramaphosa is incredibly proud of the team for their achievement and took to social media to congratulate them. He wrote:

“Congratulations to our 4x100m relay team for setting a new world record at the U20 World Championships in Kenya. This stunning achievement by Africans on African soil deserves our applause and respect. This is how our youth move our nation and our continent forward. Well done!”

Mzansi social media users also joined in on congratulating the team for breaking boundaries. Check out the reactions below:

@Baki_Kiks said:

"Please tell Athletics South Africa that we want to see these boys running at the next Olympics in France asseblief."

@KoosKanmar commented:

"These guys should give the SA senior 4 x100 relay team a few pointers. Olympics 4x100m was a disaster."

@saulgberg said:

"World-class & so much more world-class potential given half a chance!"

@matome34227185 commented:

"Thanks, your honour for encouraging and motivating our youth."

@UncleDee1234 said:

"Why were they not at the Olympics?"

Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new World Record at the Olympics

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa's first Olympic gold medallist for 2021, won the women's 200m breaststroke final on Friday, breaking a world record in the process.

Schoenmaker, who was swimming in lane 4, paced her race perfectly, sitting behind American Lilly King for the opening 100m before making her move over the final 100m. The 24-year-old delivered a faultless performance, touching the wall in 2:18:95 seconds.

The previous world record, established in 2013 at the World Championships by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, was 2:19:11, according to Sport24.

Source: Briefly.co.za