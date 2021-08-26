A young man, Amos Ekow Coffie, has been given a cash gift by his former schoolmates who donated to assist him in his trying times

Amos took to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure and share photos of when he received the kind gesture

The young man said he initially thought he was alone in his struggles but he has realised that there are people who care about him

A young man identified as Amos Ekow Coffie has taken to social media to express gratitude to his former schoolmates who showed up for him in his trying times.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to send an appreciation message, the young man said words can't describe how elated he is to have received a cash gift from them.

Amos Ekow Coffie received help from his former schoolmates. Photo credit: Amos Ekow Coffie

Source: UGC

In his words:

"My colleagues from school (Class of 2020 - Public Relations of GIJ and Class of 2018 Diploma) stopped by the house today to donate something they put together to support me in this trying times.

"Words can't describe how elated I am for the support and love you guys have shown me today. I couldn't believe it when Andrew and Joe who came on behalf of the class dropped by but I had to accept it because it is a reality."

According to Amos, for the past two months, he thought he was alone in his battle but he has realised that he has people by his side.

In his words:

"For the past two months, I was thinking I was alone in this battle but I have realised that a whole family is with me and I don't need to give up yet. Thank you so much and God bless you all for your support and love. God willing tomorrow morning I will send for the drug. Thank you all so much once again."

