Covid19: 12 Million Vaccines Administered, KZN Records Over 2k New Cases

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 81 595 with 134 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections rose by 7 740 in a single day on Sunday, 29 August; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The Department of Health revealed that over 12 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far. Of the 12 million, 22 566 vaccine doses were administered in the last day.

Source: Getty Images

A report by the NICD revealed that there has been a 17% positivity rate due to the rate at which the virus is spreading. As of 29 August, Gauteng faced the worst amount of cases with 904 590 being confirmed in total, KwaZulu-Natal has a cumulative number of 476 193 cases while the Western Cape is sitting on 483 059.

KZN sits at the highest daily recorded cases with 2 206 people being infected with the virus in the last day. News24 reported that 127 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, making the total number of people in hospital 13 090.

How vaccine hesitancy impacts the country's rollout programme

In other news about Covid-19, Briefly News reported that vaccine hesitancy is plaguing the country with psychologists revealing that there are several factors behind why people refuse to get the Covid-19 jab. One of the reasons is a lack of relevant information about the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that vaccine hesitancy is a global health threat. According to SABC News, psychologists state that the country needs to do more to address the vaccine hesitancy.

South Africa's vaccination rollout programme hits a snag

In February, South Africa launched its vaccination rollout programme with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year. In order to achieve this, the country would need to vaccinate 250 000 people per day.

