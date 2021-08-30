A Nigerian father has got social media talking after getting emotional and bursting into tears on his daughter's wedding day

Reality dawned on the man that his daughter was finally leaving his house to start a new family with her husband

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the man's daughter could be seen crying and her father soon joined her in the tears of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian father was seen in an emotional video shedding tears as his daughter was getting married.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the man could be seen embracing his crying daughter and getting emotional. He then used his hand to clean his tears as his daughter's cry continued.

The bride's father shed tears of joy on his daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: UGC

The person capturing the video could be heard speaking Hausa language as the duo had a father-daughter moment.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Instagram user with the handle @hoievents said:

"Awwwwww my God bless our parents."

@dhe_eyah commented:

"I sometimes wonder if I'll cry when I get married and I'm leaving home, na only mama ago miss, for pops noo."

@hajaradiggi226485 wrote:

"So emotional Allah sarki."

Newlywed couple sends R3.4k invoice to guests who failed to show up to wedding

Briefly News previously reported that a newlywed couple did the unthinkable to 'punish' guests who promised to show up at their wedding and ended up failing.

Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee decided to share their losses with those who never showed up by sending them bills of the seats that were empty at their reception.

According to the New York Post, anyone who originally said "yes" on the RSVP was slapped with a R3 400 bill to cover their costs.

Father-in-law wears daughter’s wedding gown to prank her blindfolded husband, viral video causes huge stir

In an earlier report by Briefly News, a prank video involving a father-in-law, his daughter and her husband has sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

In the Instagram video shared by @pulsenigeria247, the man switched roles on a chair with his daughter who wore a wedding gown.

Source: Briefly.co.za