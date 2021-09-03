South Africans are excited for one stunning woman who recently bagged her law degree from Leiden University

Nikita Kekana’s story was posted by her partner, Alexander Sabalczyk, via LinkedIn and many people in Mzansi are seriously delighted about her success

The new lawyer clinched her Master's in International Law cum laude at one of the best universities in the world

A local advocate, Nikita Kekana, is a serious hit to many South Africans on social media platforms after bagging her Master's in law. Kekana is being celebrated on LinkedIn by his friends and followers.

As posted by her partner, Alexander Sabalczyk, the bubbly woman is a true example of academic success and dedication to a lifelong dream. Sabalczyk is a category manager at LIXL Africa and says Leiden is one of the most prestigious institutions.

Mzansi is excited to congratulate Nikita Kakena who recently graduated. Image: @AlexanderSabalczyk/Linkedin

Briefly News headed online to explore the reactions and comments from the influential legal guru and we penned this inspiring story. Sabalczyk wrote on the page:

“Congratulations to my amazing partner Nikita Kekana who has passed her Master's in International Law cum laude. Leiden University is one of the most prestigious and historical universities for Legal studies in Europe and on the globe.

“After more than 4 years of working in big commercial law firms, Nikita went back to studying while simultaneously taking on a non-executive director role for an ocean minded start-up accelerator. Today, Nikita will be able to put her signature down in the ‘Zweetkamertje’ at Leiden University, right next to Honorary Doctor Nelson Mandela.”

The post reads:

@Nikita Kekana said:

“Sabalczyk, thank you for such a wonderful post, so special.”

@Siyabonga Kruger said:

“Well done Nikita Kekana, that is an amazing achievement!”

@Reuben Mphutha said:

“Congratulations.”

@Kaede Wildschut said:

“What a special post. Well done, Nikita! So very proud and excited to see you achieve all that you desire.”

@Ridhineka Nepaul said:

“That’s my bestie right there! So proud of you!.”

@Manelisi Dlamini said:

“Congratulations Nikita.”

Source: Briefly.co.za