Kevin McCarthy net worth, age, children, spouse, office, contacts, profiles

What is Kevin McCarthy’s net worth? McCarthy's wealth is of interest, considering that he is a significant figure in the American political scene. His decades of political experience have made him rich, but not as wealthy as many would assume.

House Minority Leader McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Many assume that being a seasoned politician in a developed country like America automatically means being a multi-millionaire. However, that may not be the case for Mr. McCarthy, as revealed in this article. How old is Representative Kevin McCarthy? Here are exciting details about the Republican leader, including his age, family, early life, career, and wealth.

Kevin McCarthy’s profile summary

Full name : Kevin Owen McCarthy

: Kevin Owen McCarthy Date of birth : 26 January, 1965

: 26 January, 1965 Place of birth : Bakersfield, California

: Bakersfield, California Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Kevin McCarthy’s age : 56 years old as of 2021

: 56 years old as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Kevin McCarthy’s parents : Owen McCarthy (June 12, 1941, to January 28, 2000) and Roberta Darlene (November 16, 1940, to present)

: Owen McCarthy (June 12, 1941, to January 28, 2000) and Roberta Darlene (November 16, 1940, to present) Schools attended : Bakersfield College, California State University- Bakersfield

: Bakersfield College, California State University- Bakersfield Religion : Catholic

: Catholic Instagram : @repkevinmccarthy

: @repkevinmccarthy Twitter : @GOPLeader

: @GOPLeader Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Judy Wages

: Judy Wages Children : 2

: 2 Brother-in-law : William Wages

: William Wages Occupation : Politician

: Politician Party : Republican

: Republican Famous for : His roles and being a steady defender of President Donald Trump

: His roles and being a steady defender of President Donald Trump Kevin McCarthy’s net worth: Approximately $300, 000

Kevin McCarthy’s biography

House Minority Leader McCarthy (R) speaks during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

McCarthy’s father, Owen, was an assistant city fire chief, while his mother, Roberta, was a homemaker. His paternal grandfather was Irish, and his maternal grandfather was an Italian immigrant. Rep Kevin McCarthy is a fourth-generation resident of Kern County.

Kevin McCarthy’s education

Owen attended Bakersfield College from 1984 to 1985. He then proceeded to California State University, Bakersfield, where he graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing degree. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the same institution in 1994.

Career

McCarthy opened his first business when he was 19 years old. He won a few thousand dollars from a lottery ticket and used the cash to establish the deli. The young entrepreneur claims to have sold the business after 2 years to raise his college fees.

Mr. McCarthy served on the staff of Congressman Bill Thomas from 1987 to 2002, being Thomas's district director from the late 1990s until 2000. He became the chairman of the California Young Republicans in 1995, and Young Republican National Federation from 1999 to 2001. In 2000, McCarthy won his first election as a Kern Community College District trustee.

Kevin McCarthy's districts

Owen was a member of the California State Assembly from the 32nd district from December 2002 to November 2006, serving as the Minority Leader from January 2004 to April 2006. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California's 22nd district in January 2007 and the House Republican Chief Deputy Whip for two years starting January 2009.

Who does Kevin McCarthy represent?

McCarthy started representing California’s 23rd district in 2013. He represents the Southern Central Valley, including parts of Bakersfield.

Kevin McCarthy's office

McCarthy served as House Majority Whip from January 2011 to August 2014, before becoming the House Majority Leader from August 2014 to January 2019. Then, in January 2019, he became the House Minority Leader, a position that he holds to date. His official contact details, including Kevin McCarthy’s phone number, are:

Washington, D.C. Office:

2468 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515-0523

Phone: 202-225-2915

Fax: (202) 225-2908

Bakersfield Office:

4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Phone: 661-327-3611

Fax: (661) 637-0867

When is Kevin McCarthy up for reelection?

Rep Kevin McCarthy aims for the House speakership in 2022. Politics aside, McCarthy was shadowed by Kevin Spacey while the actor was doing research for his role on the Netflix series House of Cards.

Is Kevin McCarthy married?

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his wife Judy arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Yes. Kevin McCarthy’s spouse is Judy Wages. The high school lovers officiated their union in 1992. The couple is blessed with two Kevin McCarthy children, daughter Meghan, and son Connor. Where does Congressman Kevin McCarthy live? The family resides in Bakersfield.

Kevin McCarthy’s net worth

McCarthy's total wealth is about $300, 000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. His 1,571-square-foot tract house in Bakersfield is described as a modest, middle-class residence. The residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms was built in 1987, and the McCarthys bought it in 1996. It had an estimated market value of around $300,000 as of 2019.

Kevin McCarthy’s net worth seems to be way lower than his lifestyle. However, that is the figure that reliable sources provide, and his humble life in Bakersfield backs this up. Do you agree with the figure? Please share with us your opinions in the comment section below.

