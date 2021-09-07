Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a return to Premier League side Manchester United after 3 years at Juventus

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was advised to hire bodyguards for himself, family and house which he agreed

Ronaldo is not new in the city of Manchester as that is where he won his first Champions League title and Ballon d'Or

Following his sensational return to Premier League side Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has hired 24-hour security that will be protecting him, his family and their mansion.

The Portugal international is said to have been warned that there are many criminal gangs now around the city and the best way is for him to make provisions for bodyguards and security.

According to the report on UK Mirror and Daily Star, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star agreed to hire some locally based bodyguards with the responsibility of them protecting his house from hoodlums.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for the Portuguese national team. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest players in the world and his profile and wealth could attract criminal gangs.

A source explained below according to the report.

"Cristiano has been warned that since he left Manchester in 2009, the region has become an absolute magnet for criminal gangs. Now he will be seen as their number one target.

"Cristiano has no intention of taking any risks so a team is already in place to make sure that as soon as he and his family arrive in Manchester they will be protected."

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be facing Newcastle United in their next Premier League game as Solskjaer and his wards will hope to continue with their fine run.

Cristiano Ronaldo happy be back "home"

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wait to get started for Manchester United after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old reported at the Carrington training complex on Tuesday, September 7 in an emotional moment captured by the club's photographers.

Ronaldo made name for himself representing the Old Trafford dwellers after joining them in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon.

