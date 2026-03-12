A TikTok video showed people who were open about their radical identity when it comes to nationality

The Africans amassed attention from South Africa after sharing the idea to renounce borders

Online users were divided after seeing the video of the men and women who united together against the idea of borders

A post on TikTok showed a group of Africans who asserted themselves outside of nationality. The group shared a video identifying themselves and people who are trying to dismantle the idea of borders.

The video shared on 7 March 2026 sparked a lot of debate among people who are interested in seeing the Africans with a radical idea. Online users shared their thoughts on the African group's mission.

In a post on TikTok by @son_ofafrica men and women appeared on camera telling people that they do not identify with any African countries. They each came in front of the camera and s each of them introduced themselves as borderless Africans. Watch the video of the group of people below:

South Africa divided over borderless Africans

Many people shared their thoughts on the women's and men's ideas about being borderless. Most lambasted the idea, with brutally honest takes about a world without borders. Watch the video below:

Mat was not keen on a borderless continent:

"Do a borderless Afriva trial with your neighbouring countries, if it works there slowly more countries can join."

Effortless wrote:

"Literally the whole world has borders 🙄there is no such thing as a borderless Africa.".

Annacletta❤️ supported the naysayers:

"You can’t have a borderless Africa when other African countries are not even functioning properly."

Yanga remarked:

"I’m an African who respects borders, and I’m from South Africa 🇿🇦."

emmanuel nartey wrote:

"For now exclude Ghana. We are minding our business."

Bruce Mzindle supported the opposite sentiment:

"I am Borderfull African😂👌🔥"

I’m not bob gray argued against the idea:

"That’s not going to work. You guys have unrealistic expectations. Africa will only rise the day African leaders know what accountability is."

nthangeniruth4 argued against the borderless Africa:

"But you are not united in your respective countries, and you want a borderless continent, wonders shall never end."

IzzyJ said:

"I am for borderless Africa, African countries should be able to trade with no boundaries, but people must not flood South Africa, let's trade, that's all."

