Former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma Mngoma, has received a threat from her former friend Zari Hassan

Hassan was hitting back to a video where Mngoma was speaking to Lasizwe Dambuza via YouTube, suggesting her ex-best female friend is just nothing but fake

This comes after Norma was asked a lot of questions by Lasizwe during the most recent episode of Drink or Tell the Truth as she spoke about the woman also known as the 'Boss Lady'

It seems it doesn’t rain but pours for Norma Mngoma following reports that her former friend, Zari Hassan, is threatening to expose her. The embattled former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s wife is said to be all about gossip.

Gigaba’s estranged former wife was speaking to social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza via his YouTube channel, Drink or Tell the Truth. Mngoma touched on her relationship with Hassan and her remarks have attracted spicy reactions from the stunner.

The famous socialite, dubbed the 'Boss Lady', took to social media to air her views as a reaction to the video, suggesting her former friend is fake.

Norma Mngoma speaks about her relationship with Zari Hassan

According to ZAlebs, Hassan is said to have threatened Mngoma that she will expose her, saying she will spill the beans on their relations and more on their private life. Lasizwe asked Mngoma:

"You were once friends with Zari Hassan (@Zarithebosslady) why are you not friends any more? what happened?”

In her response, Mngoma recounted the details of her friendship with the stunning Hassan and how it ended, accusing her ex-BFF of being unfaithful. She said:

“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not. I’ve never said anything to her until today."

Zari Hassan threatens Norma Mngoma: “I’ll strip you naked”

Taking to her Instagram page, Hassan has shared her side of the story and alleges that her former friend was all about gossip. She is quoted:

"Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping about TV clout. I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma.

"I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was married to a magosha or a wife. Come slow, sis, I don’t do drama. I burnt that building. I no longer live there. Peace.”

At the same time, Mngoma is quoted by The Citizen, saying she never cheated on her estranged ex-hubby with a guy working for the SABC. She said:

“I wish I had. Not really a relationship…But, we are warming up to each other and we’re going to date."

