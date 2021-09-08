A young boy in junior school, David Onuah, has built an automatic trash can that opens when it senses a presence in front of it

Explaining his creation, the nine-year-old boy said he made the can to help reduce contact at a time the world is dealing with Covid-19

Among the other things he has built are a traffic light and a fan, revealing he has been making things since he was six years old

A 9-year-old boy, David Onuah, has impressed many with the trash can he built in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to Briefly News, the young boy revealed that he made the dustbin automatic because he wanted to reduce contact and spread of the disease.

David said he hopes to build more things in the future.

Source: Original

How it works

Putting the Covid-19 protocol of safe distance in mind, he said he made the machine sensitive to presence. All the user needs to do to open the can is place their hand in front of it.

David revealed that he started making different projects at the age of six. On the trash can, he spent one hour and 56 minutes. The young chap said he feels proud of building something that will help his country.

Aside from the automatic trash can, he disclosed that he once built prototypes of traffic lights and a fan. He said he bought components but used an old carton as the mainframe for the can.

My challenge and future plan

According to him, he faced a very big challenge when he was working on the opening part of the can. The nine-year-old had to try out different techniques until he found a strong material to serve as a fulcrum.

For his future project, he plans on building a video game of a man running around to avoid obstacles.

Watch the full video below:

Source: Briefly.co.za