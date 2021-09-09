Cassper Nyovest recently took over The Braai Show and it has been flames and sauce from that moment on. Cass really brought the heat. From legal proceedings being instigated to the controversial Somizi making the guest list, the drama behind the scenes sizzles more than the steaks. Viewers are totally hooked, even outside of broadcasting slots.

SABC1 premiered the first episode of 'The Braai Show' Season 2 last night after AKA's lawyer earlier served the channel a cease and desist letter. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide

SABC1 premiered the first episode of The Braai Show Season 2 last night, 8 September 2021, despite all the drama that has been going on, reported TimesLIVE.

Just in case you missed it, here is a breakdown of the drama that has been going down following the announcement of Cassper taking the host spot on Season 2 – it has been real!

Cassper announces new hosting gig

Back in July 2021, Cassper announced that he will be adding TV host to his resume. Waiting to let fans in on what exactly it would be that he was hosting, Cass never expected the drama that was about to unfold.

AKA catches wind of Cassper’s hosting gig and drops legal demands

Being the executive producer and co-owner of the show, AKA was fuming when he found out they hired his arch-nemesis to hot the show.

AKA got his lawyers involved and a letter of demand was served to the SABC. The letter demanded production of the show stopped with immediate effect.

The show must go on

Despite the legal battle with AKA, The Braai Show continued filming with Cassper as the host. The first episode premiered last night and the people of Mzansi cannot wait for the next.

Cassper has a lit lineup of guests that have definitely got people talking. Recruiting Somizi Mhlongo has caused a bit of drama, however, nothing more hectic than the show hasn’t already been dealing with.

Cassper Nyovest's The Braai Show guest list is out, Somizi to feature in the finale

The guestlist for Cassper Nyovest's new TV show has been revealed. The Braai Show premiered on SABC 1 on Wednesday, 6 September, reported Briefly News.

The show's first season was hosted by Mufasa's arch-rival, AKA. The second season will feature guests such as Somizi, Makhadzi, DJ Sumbody, Mpho Pops and Mihlali Ndamase, among others.

In the first episode of the highly-anticipated programme, Cass braaied meat for Zozibini Tunzi while they chatted about her extraordinary life, according to ZAlebs. Larger-than-life media personality, Somizi, will appear in the last episode of the season.

