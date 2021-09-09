Cristiano Ronaldo's mural has been displayed in front of Man United's Old Trafford as appreciation for rejoining the team

Bruno Fernandes' painting was also added beside his international teammate as they prepare for the task ahead of the weekend

The Red Devils will file out against Newcastle when the Premier League reopens after the lengthy international break

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' paintings have been put on the wall of Man United's famous home ground Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News, The Sun.

United have used the gesture to show appreciation to Ronaldo who decide to return to the Theatre of Dreams after 11 years away from Manchester.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes's face put in front of Old Trafford ahead of his debut against Newcastle. Photo by Sun

Source: UGC

On his arrival, CR7 shirts have smashed records and the much-anticipated debut for Ronaldo's second coming would likely set another new record.

Several brands have also shown their appreciation by putting up Ronaldo's face on billboards in strategic places for fans to see.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ronaldo is doing everything possible to be listed among players that would feature against Newcastle at the weekend.

He left Portugal's camp after getting a one-match ban against Ireland to be able to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team against the Magpies.

The Portuguese icon arrived at his first training with other team members and is expected to inspire young players in the team.

The Red Devils have so far recorded two win from three matches this season before the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo arrives training with whip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to get fit for Man United's encounter with Newcastle this weekend at Old Trafford as he arrived training at Carrington, Sun, Mirror.

The 36-year-old who joined the United from Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window was spotted in his £160,000 Lamborghini.

The silver-plated 4x4 Lambogihini was released in 2018 by the Italian luxury car manufacturer and Ronaldo is one of the proud owners of the whip.

Legit.ng also reported Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked third among players with the biggest boot contracts behind Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Brazil's Neymar signed a world-record deal after helping the Parisians play in their first-ever Champions League final, losing to Bayern Munich in the process.

SunSports reveals players with the biggest boot deals as newly-signed United striker Ronaldo could only settle for the third position.

Source: Briefly.co.za