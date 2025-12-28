The City of Cape Town has clarified its non-involvement in the 2026 Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade organisation

The proposed route changes and entry fees sparked criticism over commercialising cultural traditions

The event permit remains under review amid concerns from residents and safety assessments

The City of Cape Town has moved to clarify its role in the 2026 Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has sought to distance itself from decisions around the 2026 Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade, saying it is neither the organiser nor responsible for setting the event’s route.

Proposed change to the parade route

The clarification follows criticism from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over a proposed change to the parade route, which would see it move through Somerset Road to the DHL Stadium, as well as plans to introduce entry fees. The EFF accused the City and organisers of marginalising historically linked communities and turning a cultural tradition into a commercial event.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 28 December 2025, the City said responsibility for the parade rests entirely with the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA). It explained that the municipality’s involvement is limited to assessing safety requirements and ensuring compliance with regulations.

According to the City, the KKKA approached the municipality earlier in 2025 to seek support for its proposal to reroute the road march via Somerset Road towards Green Point. After reviewing the motivation and feasibility of the route, the City indicated support, provided the organisers submit detailed plans to manage the event safely.

The City added that the permit is still under review. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Permit not yet approved

The City noted that the event permit has not yet been approved and remains under consideration. The Events Permit Office is currently engaging with the organisers, relevant City departments, affected residents and ward councillors to address concerns around safety, logistics and community impact before any final decision is taken.

The municipality also clarified that a court application lodged on 27 December 2025 by the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association is not linked to the 2026 Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. It said the matter involves a different minstrel grouping and is due to be heard in court on Monday, 29 December 2025.

