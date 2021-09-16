Woman With Biggest Afro in the World Breaks Record With Her Full Beautiful Hair

A young lady, Aevin Dugas, has broken the record of the person with the longest and largest afro hair

The lady first lost the title in 2010 before she came back over a decade after to reclaim it with more hair

Many people who commented on her photos had so many questions on how she washes and keeps it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Aevin Dugas, has clinched the Guinness World Record for the person with the biggest natural afro in the world.

The lady claimed the record on Thursday, February 4. It should be noted that the lady once held the record back in 2010 before she lost it.

Aevin Dugas' afro 24cm large and 9.45 inches tall Photo source: @guinnessworldrecord

Source: UGC

My hair is beautiful

Guinness World Records reports that the afro is 24cm large and 9.45 inches tall. It has 5.5 ft in circumference and 25 cm wide.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The woman said that the idea that only straight hair is beautiful is nonsense. She said:

“The afro is my natural hairstyle and there can't be anything more beautiful than that."

When her photos were posted on Instagram, many people reacted to it in surprise as they commended her beautiful hair.

See her photos below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 100 comments with over 25,000 likes.

We love it

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

thegirl_gwen said:

"Love me my fro."

simonemoriah25 said:

"Beautiful."

katytcm asked:

"How do you measure it?"

dizzarai said:

"How do they wash their hair?"

mikejack_eatsheat said:

"I saw her pic in the book!"

naushadkhan._ said:

"She doesn't want pillow for sleep."

yeah_itz_me_alex said:

"What about me."

Another lady's hair got attention

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady with the social media name Chocodamixx got much attention after flaunting a big fluffy hair many took for her natural hair.

A check on the lady's Instagram page shows that she is so much in love with showing off her hair every chance she gets.

The lady who is also a model has a deep love for the kind of styles that always draw attention to her profile.

Sharing two photos of the full hair on Twitter, the lady wrote:

"The sun was hitten."

Source: Briefly.co.za