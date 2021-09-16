Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is hot property as a club from UAE offered him a job as a football technical director

Mosimane decided to turn down the offer and stay loyal to Al Ahly, he has a contract with the Egyptian club

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has another chance to win a trophy with his next tie being the Super Cup

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is currently hot right now with many working hard to get his signature. Mosimane has turned down a huge offer to coach a club in the UAE to remain with the Red Devils, honouring his contract, according to MFMSport.

By opting to remain at Al Ahly, Mosimane is honouring the last year he has left on his two-year deal with the Egyptian club. He stands a good chance of getting it renewed though as he's won numerous titles since signing for the club.

Soon after arriving in Egypt, Mosimane won the Egyptian Premier League and the CAF Champions League, followed by the Egyptian Cup, according to The South African.

Meanwhile, local rumours claim that Al Ahly will offer Mosimane a new contract in the coming days in order to keep the club focused ahead of the new season, which will see Al Ahly compete in the Club World Cup.

Mosimane will have another chance to win a trophy with Al Ahly next week when the Reds meet Tala'a El-Gaish in the Egypt Super Cup 2020.

Pitso Mosimane opens up about his nickname 'Jingles' and more

Briefly News previously reported that Pitso Mosimane recently opened up about his tenure at Al Ahly, the fans and his time as a coach.

Mosimane has an illustrious career as a football manager and made a real mark for himself as the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns when he won numerous titles. Since joining Egyptian greats Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane has unbelievably lost only one title – the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Devils lifted the Egypt Cup and Egyptian Super Cup and also bagged consecutive CAF Champions League titles and the CAF Super Cup.

