Tottenham on Sunday evening, September 19, suffered an embarrassing home loss against Chelsea in Premier League tie

Harry Kane was unable to net for Spurs in this match and has failed to shake find the back of the net after four games

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored the three goals for Chelsea who are now topping the EPL table

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Harry Kane who is the captain of Premier League side Tottenham on Sunday evening, September 19, misfired in his side's topflight encounter against Chelsea as they suffered embarrassing home defeat.

The England international has now set an unwanted record for himself as Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League games of the season since 2015.

Considering his status as the captain of the England national team, Harry Kane must hit the ground running in his subsequent games for Spurs this term in the Premier League.

Harry Kane in action for Spurs against Chelsea in Premier League tie. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: UGC

Surprisingly, Harry Kane also failed to fire any shot on target in Tottenham's defeat against Crystal Palace before misfiring against against the Stamford Bridge landlords.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the report on UK Sun and Daily Mail, Manchester United legend Roy Keane was not impressed with Harry Kane's performance against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Roy Keane's reaction

"Harry Kane's body language today, oh my goodness.

"There's as if there is a bit of a hangover from the summer, that would be my concern if I was the manager. The manager should have dragged him off.''

Thiago Silva netted the first goal for Chelsea in the 49th minute before Frenchman N'Golo Kante doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Antonio Rudiger scored the third goal for Chelsea at the death as the Blues recorded a perfect 3-0 win over Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks new record

Briefly News previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channeled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

Source: Briefly.co.za