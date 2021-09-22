Proteas Captain Temba Bavuma Tests Siya Kolisi's Batting Skills: #EpicFail

Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma decided to bring some lightheartedness to the timeline and shared a funny video

The video showed Springboks captain Siya Kolisi trying to play cricket, but it certainly looked like an epic fail

Mzansi social media users reacted to the video on the timeline and believe Kolisi still needs some schooling

The Springboks are going to be facing their bitter rivals New Zealand on Saturday and the timeline has been tense in preparation for the game. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, however, decided to post a "timeline cleanser" showing Siya Kolisi's terrible batting skills.

Bavuma and Kolisi looked like they were having fun playing some cricket but it was clear that the sport is not Kolisi's strong point. The Proteas captain captioned the post:

“Leader, forget those batting tips from Lungi Ngidi, sukum’mamela (don’t listen to him). All the best for the clash against New Zealand."

Check out some of the comments from social media users below:

@DravidMelan said:

"You’ve given him a very small bat."

@Kayaletu3 commented:

"Eish my captain... Jong'ibhola mhlekazi."

@shamsi90 said:

"@SiyaKolisi_Bear we've gotta sit you down and have a long conversation about your life choices if you are taking batting tips from @NgidiLungi."

@SA_Trav commented:

"Haha nice try, 1st thing with batting… keep your eyes on the ball."

Temba Bavuma showed that Siya Kolisi is not very good at cricket. Image: @tbavuma10, @SiyaKolisi_Bear

Source: Twitter

