Soft Life: Andile Mpisane Shows Off R10 Million Rolls Royce Luxury Ride

We've reported on Andile Mpisane's luxury car collection before but it looks like he has a stunning new addition to his garage. The 20-year-old was seen flexing a lovely new Rolls Royce that looks like it's totally fit for a king.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals with his latest flex on Instagram. Andile is loving life with his new Rolls Royce - and this adds to the lovely cars that he already has in his garage.

The car is worth a staggering R10 million and he's looking great while he poses next to it. Shauwn Mkhize's son lives soft as many on the social media streets know but it looks like he's taken it to a totally new level.

Andile Mpisane is loving life with the Rolls Royce he's posted on social media. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile and his mother made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend when they brought cold hard cash to the pitch. They were planning on rewarding their players but many thought it was in bad taste.

The car has been identified as a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which according to The South African is a favourite amongst footballers lately. The luxury car is also owned by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - just to show how expensive it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Andile owns Lamborghinis and other fancy cars but it seems like this pricey one takes the cup. He's super proud of the vehicle and has absolutely no shame flexing it on his social media pages.

What a way to take the attention off of a possible scandal with the PSL that might be incoming.

PSL looking to take action against Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM have found themselves in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend which saw them handing players cash on the pitch.

Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane thought it was a good idea to give their players bonuses for playing well. When players perform well, it makes sense that one would want to reward them.

However, giving players cash on the pitch is a safety concern and many Mzansi football fans found the showboating incredibly distasteful.

According to SowetanLIVE, several players received as much as R10 000, implying that the officials had over R200 000 in cash on them, posing a significant security concern around PSL matches involving the club headed by socialite Shauwn Mkhize.

Source: Briefly.co.za