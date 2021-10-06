Mmatema Gavu is tired of seeing so many overwhelmed by the pressures that social media put on them

Being heavily pregnant, Mmatema felt the need to make it known that you do not have to look perfect all the time, it is unrealistic

Peeps could not agree with Mmatema more, social media is a lot and people need to learn to chill a little

Mznasi Gospel star Mmatema Gavu knows the evil social media is creating through its unattainably perfectly false lenses and wants peeps to see through this.

Mmatema warned her fans not to be deceived by the false narrative that people portray on social media, especially how to dress during your pregnancy. (Image: @mmatema_)

Source: Instagram

Taking to the devil itself, Mmatema took the time to express her feelings surrounding social media and the expectations it creates, especially for pregnant women. Mmatema just wants people to love themselves again and to not be shaped by unrealistic standards set by an online platform, reported TimesLIVE.

Being pregnant herself, Mmatema has made an asserted effort to not let societal pressures make her feel any less than magnificent because that is exactly what she is. Yes, honey!

Mmatema posted:

“But listen, it is all fiction! It is all unnecessary pressure.”

Hearing the truth that Mmatema preached, fans flooded the comment section, thanking Mmatema for being straight up. There is enough pressure in life already, do not let social media add an extra heap, peeps.

Take a look at some of the comments that were made:

@pulane_pule said:

“Amen you are looking beautiful ”

@mrs_hekemo said:

“Beautiful woman beautiful message ”

@bheeposh said:

“Oksalayo you are STILL SLAYING moratuwa ❤️❤️❤️ swollen or not ”

@dineoreliance said:

“I think every Mommy to be needs to read this...We appreciate your us truth sis❤️”

Mmatema reveals the gender of her precious little baking bundle

Mmatema has finally revealed the gender of her baby. The heavily pregnant gospel singer is expecting her second child with her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, reported Briefly News.

The couple, who also have a baby boy together, revealed the gender of their second baby in their latest YouTube video. They shared that it took them four days to read a note that their doctor wrote about the gender of the newest addition to their family.

The couple shared that they popped the balloon containing the small piece of paper with the gender of the baby after four days. The cute couple's prayers for a baby girl has been answered. Mmatema and Tshepo shared that they had hopped to give birth to a baby girl because they were blessed with a son in 2019.

"We already have a name. You guys did not see how many kisses my husband gave me," said Mmatema, according to OkMzansi.

